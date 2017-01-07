Kylie Jenner dhe Tyga skena të nxehta gjatë pushimeve në Meksikë (FOTO +16)

E vogla e motrave Kardashian-Jenner, Kylie Jenenr, po kalon disa ditë pushime së bashku me të dashurin e saj reperin Tyga.
Dyshja e kanë nisur udhëtimin e tyre të parë për këtë vit në Meksikë, ndërsa fotot që na vijnë nga Punta Mita, tregojnë çiftin të cilët duket se po kalojnë disa ditë shumë të çanta në krahët e njëri tjetrit.
19-vjeçarja tregon format e saj bombastike më të brendshme të zeza, ndërsa reperi 27-vjeçar duket se po i shijon në maksimum momentet pranë të dashurës së tij.
***PREMIUM EXCLUSIVE RATES APPLY*** Kylie Jenner shows off her curves as Tyga holds onto her in the pool as they show PDA on vacation in Mexico. The happy couple were relaxing at Casa Aramara in Punta Mita Mexico as she leaned over to talk to him on some sun loungers while wearing a small black bikini and long black hair. Kylie had been spotting walking around the property in her bikini also. A playpen jumpy house was also spotted for Tyga’s son, King Cairo.
