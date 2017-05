Lena Berisha, kreatorja kosovare që merr interesimin nga tregu botëror (Foto)

#Made in Kosova ❤️ Dress: Lena Berisha Model: Nadin Abdel Aziz @nadineabdelaziz The greatest @saidmhamadphotography 👏🏻 Mua: @danikamelmakeup Hair: @assaadhairdesign Location: Beirut/ Lebanon

A post shared by L e n a B e r i s h a (@lena_berisha) on Apr 20, 2017 at 12:30pm PDT