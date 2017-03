Muhamedi: Hahn, ky hedhës i kopilive të veta në oborrin shqiptar…!

Johannes Hahn, Commissioner of European Neighbourhood Policy & Enlargement Negotiations together with prime minister Nikola Gruevski, main opposition leader Zoran Zaev , the leaders of the Democratic Party of Albanians Ali Ahmeti, the leaders of the Democratic Party of Albanians Menduh Thaçi, US Ambassador Jess Baily, EU Ambassador Aivo Orav and European parliament Member Richard Howitt address the media in front of the residence of the European Union in Skopje on July 15, 2015. Front row from left to right: Prime minister of Macedonia Nikola Gruevski, Johannes Hahn, Commissioner of European Neighbourhood Policy & Enlargement Negotiations, main opposition leader Zoran Zaev, European Parliament Member Richard Howitt, US ambassador Jess Baily Second row from left to right : EU Ambassador Aivo Orav, the leaders of the Democratic Party of Albanians Ali Ahmeti, the leaders of the Democratic Party of Albanians Menduh Thaçi