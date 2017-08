Publikohet videoja/ Fansi i fut duart Encës, ja çfarë i bën në koncert live (VIDEO)

"SKANDAL . Shikoni cfar ben Enca / skena erotike +18 " (kte do shkrujn haterat 😂) but I couldnt care less, I make sure I always put on a show wherever Im performing, and make sure everybody having fun and has a smile on their face . Shoutout to my sexy fan 🤗#callmegoddess #Prizren #CiaoTour

A post shared by ENCA (@enca) on Aug 3, 2017 at 4:30am PDT