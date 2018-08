Publikoi projektin e ri, Enca këndon dhe nxjerr komplet gjoksin (VIDEO)

Meet me in the club Meet me in the street If you got beef Bitch we can meet What u gon do? U gon take a pic?😆 Got these haters man riding on my dick Une ja kom nis Kur skam pak asigjo’ Made it to the top Ti hala je tu pa👀 Mu sem vyn dashnor per me mrri ktu ku jam 👑🥂 OUT NOW! #KujtPoIHan

A post shared by ENCA (@enca) on Aug 24, 2018 at 5:43am PDT