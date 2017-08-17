Kosovë-Shqipëri Shi i rrëmbyeshëm në Prishtinë, rrugët bëhen lumenj (Foto) By LajmPress1 E postuar më 17-08-2017, 17:24 Shiu i rrëmbyeshëm që filloi sot në Prishtinë, bllokoi rrugët në afërsi të Kuvendit nga të reshurat e rrëmbyeshme. Para pak kohe, shiu i rrëmbyeshëm filloi në Prishtinë, derisa ditëve të fundit temperaturat ishin mjaft të larta. s1s2s3 Share Tweet Share Share Email Click to comment Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA. − 7 =