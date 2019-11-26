black friday chainsaw deals.

Chainsaw: Test & Recommendations

Welcome to our big chainsaw test 2019. Here we present you all our chainsaws tested by us. We have put together detailed background information and also added a summary of the customer reviews on the net.

We want to make your purchase easier and help you find the best chainsaw for you.

Also on frequently asked questions you will find answers in our guide. If available, we also offer you interesting test videos. Furthermore, you will find on this page some important information that you should pay attention to if you want to buy a chainsaw.

The essentials in brief

● A chainsaw is the perfect tool for forestry work and woodworking. You can choose between a top handle chainsaw and a pruner.

● Depending on the engine installed, a distinction is made between a gasoline chainsaw, a cordless chain saw, an electric chain saw, a hydraulic chain saw and a pneumatic chain saw.

● Before buying a chainsaw, think about the weight, power, running time, chain speed, sword length, and volume of the chainsaw.

The best gasoline powered chainsaw

The Makita EA3200S40B is a cheap gasoline chainsaw that can compete with many more expensive devices. It offers good cutting performance, a renowned manufacturer in the background and all the advantages and disadvantages associated with a chainsaw powered by gasoline engine.

● Makita-built outer rotor BL Brushless motor direct-drive system provides high power efficiency Equivalent to a 32cc gas chain saw

● Variable speed trigger and high chain speed (0-3, 940 FPM) For improved cutting performance

● “Tool-less” chain adjustment for convenient operation and maintenance. Chain pitch : 3/8 inch

● Built-in lock-off lever helps prevent the chain from accidentally engaging. Large oil filling port with view window allows operator to easily add and check bar oil level

● Built-in L. E. D. On/off switch with auto power-off function; automatically shuts the saw off when operation is delayed for extended Battery life

B0765BPGDR

The best electric chain saw

WORX WG305.1 electric chain saw offers a lot of power at a low price. WORX sets itself above all other manufacturers in terms of service on the Internet

● Patented auto tension chain system for extended Bar & chain life

● Powerful 8 amp motor offers a consistent performance

● Chain Lubrication with oil lever indicator

● Compact and light weight design

● Oil tank capacity 4 flu oz; and chain pitch is 3/8 in

B071KCTND7

The best maintenance-friendly chainsaw

The Makita XCU03PT1 electric chain saw gives you low cost cutting performance, a well-known manufacturer in the background and all the advantages and disadvantages related to electric motor saws.

However, if you choose XCU03PT1, you should know about the cabling of home power connections or get the right information.

● Makita-built outer rotor BL Brushless motor direct-drive system provides high power efficiency Equivalent to a 32cc gas chain saw

● Variable speed trigger and high chain speed (0-3, 940 FPM) For improved cutting performance

● “Tool-less” chain adjustment for convenient operation and maintenance. Chain pitch : 3/8 inch

● Built-in lock-off lever helps prevent the chain from accidentally engaging. Large oil filling port with view window allows operator to easily add and check bar oil level

● Built-in L. E. D. On/off switch with auto power-off function; automatically shuts the saw off when operation is delayed for extended Battery life

B0765BPGDR

Best chain saw with handy handle

WORX WG304.1 is not only convincing with its powerful and cheap engine but also visually appealing. WORX WG304.1, the son of the car manufacturer, sells under his own name, other luxury items for the garden.

● 15.0 Amp motor output delivers a more powerful cutting performance to the extended, 18 inch bar

● Patented auto tension chain system prevents over tightening; stays at the right tension for hundreds of uses

● Low kickback bar and built in chain brake for added safety; Chain Links : 63

● Automatic oil lubrication and built in oil reservoir with window level indicator. Oil Tank Capacity : 200 milliliter

● Comes fully assembled right out of the box, and includes 3 year manufacturer’s warranty

● Note: Please refer user manual below for better use which is highly recommended

B007AQZ9QC

The best chain saw with kickback protection

Makita DCS6421RFG from Einhell is a handy machine for home use. By operating on the cable line, you save unpleasant refueling and can run the machine in continuous operation.

● Easy-starting automatic half throttle lock

● Chain Compartment is easy to clean and clears chips away efficiently

● Slide out Baffle can be configured for efficient cold weather operation

● Large metal spike Bar for increased productivity

● Two-point durable inertia/mechanical chain brake

B01LRVX3FO

The best chainsaw for housework and gardening

Ridgeyard 22″ 52CC is a versatile gasoline saw machine from German production. It is most convincing with their good performance and you can recently extend the warranty after purchasing with the manufacturer.

● Heavy duty forged crankshaft for maximum strength and durability

● Low vibration design makes the operation comfortable and reduces noise greatly

● Combined start/stop switch make the chainsaw very easy and smooth to start

● The cleaning air-intake system can efficiently prevent the dust and debris entering into the engine

● Ideal for tree pruning,land cleaning,firewood cutting, storm clean-up and so on

B07L5LZ29D

Guides: Questions to deal with before buying a chainsaw

Where can I buy chainsaws?

You should be able to find a small selection of chainsaws in every hardware store. But also the Internet finds its place in this market and you can do your shopping right at the big online department stores. They usually have more choice and often offer you the opportunity to compare different saws directly with each other.

Which sword length is the right one?

You can choose between different sword lengths when buying your chainsaw. This choice is not binding, because you can use different swords depending on the model and manufacturer. It should be noted that you need a different saw chain for each length.

There are also special carving swords, which are particularly suitable for carving with the chainsaw. So you yourself are able to create impressive wooden sculptures of large and small trunks.

Which saw chain is the right one?

The saw chain runs on the sword. Saw chains are available as full chisel chains and as semi-chisel chains. Most users get along well with the semi-chisel chain. It has a high durability and is well suited for most work.

Chisel chains are more used by professionals. By their own form they have a high degree of wear and tend to kick back rather. Therefore, chisel chains are also recommended for experienced users.

Which safety devices have chainsaws?

Safety should be a big issue when buying a chainsaw. Many chainsaws are provided with some safety precautions to ensure the protection of users.

First, there are chain brakes, so that the chain only rotates if you want it too. This form of brake should be installed in the chainsaw. It is also a quality feature. A good chain brake triggers when kickback or on your operation.

In addition, a good saw should be equipped with a centrifugal clutch. This causes the chain to run at higher engine speeds. The throttle lock locks the throttle trigger against accidental or unintentional triggering.

In addition to mechanisms that are always useful, there are also some that are needed only in an emergency. These mechanisms include the chain catch bolt and the hand guard. Both protect you in case the chain breaks.

What types of chainsaws are there?

In addition to the classic version with rear handle, you can choose between top handle – chainsaws (formerly referred to as a one-hand chain saw) and uppers. While these designs can be used for various jobs, there are special designs such as carpentry chainsaws, which are only suitable for special applications.

How much is a chainsaw?

Chainsaws are available in different price categories. The cheapest chainsaws are already available for less than 90 euros. Good chainsaws for beginners you can buy for less than 250 euros.

If you already have some experience, it pays to consider even more expensive chainsaws. Often, the more you are willing to spend, the more performance you can expect from the saw.

In a chainsaw test by Stiftung Warentest in 2013, more expensive models in the overall rating often performed better than the low-priced ones.

Who manufactures chainsaws?

Stihl, Husqvarna and Dolmar are certainly among the best-known chainsaw manufacturers. Sometimes, however, it pays off to look at other well-known manufacturers of power tools. For example, Bosch, Makita and Black & Decker also offer chainsaws.

Which oil does a chainsaw need?

Chainsaws with two-stroke engine are lubricated by the drive with mixed fuel therefore a two-stroke oil should be used. If you prefer to mix your mixture yourself than to buy finished fuel. But most of the major manufacturers also offer their own mixtures, which are ideal for their products.

Does a chainsaw necessarily need chain oil?

The saw chain of each chain saw needs chain lubricant. All types of chain saws must be operated with chain oil. This is to reduce the wear on the sword and chain.

You should definitely use a designated chain saw oil. Only these special oils meet the tough requirements of the chainsaw. It will be filled into a specially designed chain oil tank, the volume of which may also play a role in your purchase decision.

How do I sharpen worn chains?

You can sharpen chains with either a saw sharpener or with a file. Sharpening with the file takes a little longer, but with a bit of practice, it can be performed just as successfully as sharpening with the machine.

With the chain grinder, a saw chain can be used very quickly. In the chain saw sharpener, the chain is clamped and ground one link after the other.

It has a rotating grinding wheel and is electrically operated. A little training is required, but many difficulties can decrease the device.

For sharpening the saw chain, there is a wide choice between chain saw sharpening sets with single files, manual sharpening devices or electrically operated and angularly adjustable chain sharpening devices.

Do I need personal protective equipment?

No matter what kind of chainsaw you use, never use them without personal protective equipment. The most important parts that you need in any case, we list you in this section.

Protection trousers

Thanks to a special fabric, sawhorses can stop the chainsaw in a few moments when it comes into contact with the fabric.

Most chainsaw accidents happen when the chainsaw in the outlet comes into contact with the careless user. In such cases, the cut protection pants can protect you from worse injuries.

A chainsaw at full speed can also stop the cut protection pants. In such a case injuries are unavoidable but amputation can be prevented by the safety equipment.

Safety helmet with visor

A protective helmet with visor can prevent even the worst accidents. The visor protects your face and eyes from flying sawdaws and the helmet provides ground-level protection against kicking branches, falling branches and what else could hurt your head.

ear protection

We also want to suggest hearing protection to you. Chainsaws are about as loud as a rock concert at 90-120 dB. This can lead to hearing loss over a longer period of time and can be easily avoided by hearing protection.

Safety shoes with cut protection insert

In these safety shoes, the same fabric is used, which is also used in Sägehosen. In the case of the majority of the cut protection shoes, the toe is also reinforced with a steel toe cap. Also with the shoes, the advantages lie more in the risk minimization than in the accident prevention.

Do I need a chainsaw license?

When asked if you need a chain saw to use a chainsaw, there is no consistent answer.

The regulations for this vary from state to state. In general, however, we would like to advise you to acquire this qualification. If you use the chainsaw exclusively in your own garden, it is usually unnecessary. But the course will give you valuable hints for the safe use, maintenance and technique of the chainsaw.

However, if you want to use the machine anywhere other than on your own ground, proof is often required.

