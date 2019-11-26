Dewalt Cyber Monday Deals

Cordless screwdriver DeWalt – One of the world’s leading tool brands
DeWalt is one of the largest American tool brands, belonging to the famous manufacturer Black & Decker. The company is based in Towson, Maryland. There is also a German branch, located in Idstein. With its power tools, DeWalt has positioned itself more in the professional field. In addition to about 200 different tool models, the accessories area with about 900 different parts is also very large. Incidentally, the establishment of DeWalt company dates back to 1924, and the quality of the tools has been shown over and over again over the years. Also for our DeWalt wireless screwdriver test that means a lot of good things
Recommendations DeWalt cordless screwdriver
1.DEWALT 20V MAX Impact Driver and Hammer Drill Combo Kit (DCK290L2)
- 20V Max lithium ion batteries offer longer tool run time and enhanced durability
- Patented 3-speed all-metal transmission matches the tool to task for fast application speeds
- Impact driver has a compact (5.55 inches front to back), lightweight (2.8 pounds), design to fit into tight areas
- Three LED lights with 20 second delay after trigger release provide visibility without shadows
- Made in the USA with global materials
2. DEWALT 20V MAX XR Cordless Drill Combo Kit, Brushless, 5.0-Ah, 2-Tool (DCK299P2)
- HAMMER DRILL: DCD996 Hammer Drill features includes 3-speed levels, high performance (0-2,000 rpm), an all-metal transmission
- IMPACT DRIVER: DCF887 20V MAX* 1/4″ impact driver provides 1,825 in-lbs of max torque at fast 0-3,250 RPM speed and 0-3,600 impacts per minute
- HAMMER DRILL: Both units are compact and lightweight to help get into tight spots,DCD996 20V MAX*1/2″ hammerdrill has a compact size (8.4″ front-to-back length) and lightweight (4.7 lb) design to fit tight areas
- INCLUDES: Includes (2) DCB205 20V MAX* XR High Capacity Li-Ion Batteries (5.0 Ah)
- *Maximum initial battery voltage (measured without a workload) is 20 volts. Nominal voltage is 18
3.DEWALT 20V MAX XR Brushless Combo Kit, Compact 4-Tool (DCK483D2)
- DCD791 drill/driver has a DEWALT built brushless motor which delivers up to 57% more run time
- DCD791 drill/driver has 3-Mode LED lights with a spotlight mode
- DCF887 impact driver has a DEWALT built brushless motor for longer run time
- DCF887 impact driver has 3-speed settings for versatility with Precision Drive for added control
- DCS570 uses a 7-1/4″ Blade to provide 2-9/16″ Cutting Capacity at 90 degrees
- DCS570 has runtime to complete 330 crosscuts in 2×4 (pine)
- DCL040 is a bright flashlight to illuminate your work area with LED output of 110 lumens.
4.DEWALT 20V MAX Combo Kit, Compact 6-Tool (DCK620D2)
- DCD780 20v MAX* 1/2″ Drill/Driver, and DCF885 1/4″ Impact Driver
- DCS381 20v MAX* Reciprocating, and DCS393 20v MAX* Circular Saw
- DCL040 20v MAX* LED Worklight, and DCR006 Jobsite Bluetooth Speaker
- Includes 2) 20v MAX* 2.0 Ah Batteries
- Backed by DEWALT’s 3 year limited warranty
5. DEWALT 20V MAX Cordless Drill Combo Kit, 5-Tool (DCK520D2)
- Includes Factory Warranty
- DCD780 20V MAX* 1/2″ drill/driver features two speed transmission(0-600/0-2000RPM)12345
- DCF885 20V MAX* 1/4″ Impact Driver featrues 3 LED light ring with 20 second delay to provide visibility without shadows
- DCL040 20V MAX* LED worklight delivers 110 lumens of light output
- DCS381 20V MAX* reciprocating saw with keyless blade clamp allows for quick blade change without touching blade or reciprocating shaft
- DCS393 20V MAX* 6-1/2″ Circular Saw delivers capacity to cut 2X material at 90 and 45 degrees
About the history of DeWalt
Before we talk more about DeWalt wireless screwdrivers and their benefits, let’s give you a look at DeWalt’s history. In 1924, Raymond E. DeWalt founded his tool company and with his invention of the radial circle saw him lay the foundation for DeWalt’s success.
In the next five years, they have expanded so quickly and quickly that they need to move to a new and larger office building soon. However, it was not sold to Black & Decker until 1960. At Black & Decker, in 1992, the DeWalt Shop range increasingly adapted to the needs of international customers.
It is therefore not surprising that German electric appliance manufacturer Elu, 1994 was taken over by DeWalt. Today, however, branded tools can only be purchased under the DeWalt name. Incidentally, the developer of industrial tools has optimized black and gold power tools, which are DeWalt’s registered trademarks, to meet the following quality criteria:
- efficiency
- strong
- reliability
- function
- exactly
When reviewing our reviews, while we’re looking at DeWalt wireless screwdrivers, the brand’s remaining power tools can be improved by all professional craftsmen and enthusiasts. Progressive ambitious home interest. Therefore, we want to provide you with brief details about the DeWalt Online Store classification. Always remember that you can check out many tools from the DeWalt Wireless Screwdriver that can also order second hand cheaply.
Tips! It is best to make sure that shipping is as cheap as possible and comparing prices. In price comparisons can be found in terms of parts, many deals and bargains of DeWalt, which you should not miss.
Whether you are looking for a DeValt wireless screwdriver with 18V 3Ah or 18V 4Ah, or any of the tools below, they will definitely work well if you take a closer look on the internet.
The advantages of DeWalt impact drivers
DCD995M2
DCD937M2
DCD737D2
DCD795D2
Which model do you prefer to choose, DeWalt Hammer is in all convincing tests with their excellent performance. Compared to its predecessors, these DeWalt wireless screwdrivers can now offer significantly higher performance with a more compact size through a 3-speed gearbox and up to 57% longer battery life. is a positive feature.
In such a DeWalt 18V wireless screwdriver, incidentally also provided as a practical DeWalt wireless screwdriver set, you can also rely on an exact torque with 11 stages. The reliable shutdown of the wireless screwdriver from the DeWalt wireless screwdriver test is another plus, which is why the recommendations and reviews have praised these high quality power tools. with 2 batteries even with almost full five stars.
The advantages of DeWalt wireless screwdriver from the recommendations at a glance
Whether you choose a DeWalt drill, wireless screwdriver set, DeWalt impact wrench or 18V cordless screwdriver, experience reports show that the quality of these power tools is consistently high through the bank. For example, if you buy a DeWalt Drill, it is also suitable for long-term use without a problem. Because this is guaranteed by ingenious safety technology, constantly checking both battery temperature as well as current discharge and drain protection.
Nearly every DeWalt impact wrench comes with a spare battery and comes with a system quick charger. Whether you choose a 10.8, 12V, 14.4V or 18V model or the DeWalt Wireless Toolkit, practical experience shows that with each of these devices, you can get the job done with little effort and effort. Maximum comfort and safety.