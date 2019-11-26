Dewalt Cyber Monday Deals

Cordless screwdriver DeWalt – One of the world’s leading tool brands

DeWalt is one of the largest American tool brands, belonging to the famous manufacturer Black & Decker. The company is based in Towson, Maryland. There is also a German branch, located in Idstein. With its power tools, DeWalt has positioned itself more in the professional field. In addition to about 200 different tool models, the accessories area with about 900 different parts is also very large. Incidentally, the establishment of DeWalt company dates back to 1924, and the quality of the tools has been shown over and over again over the years. Also for our DeWalt wireless screwdriver test that means a lot of good things

Recommendations DeWalt cordless screwdriver

1.DEWALT 20V MAX Impact Driver and Hammer Drill Combo Kit (DCK290L2)

20V Max lithium ion batteries offer longer tool run time and enhanced durability

Patented 3-speed all-metal transmission matches the tool to task for fast application speeds

Impact driver has a compact (5.55 inches front to back), lightweight (2.8 pounds), design to fit into tight areas

Three LED lights with 20 second delay after trigger release provide visibility without shadows

Made in the USA with global materials

2. DEWALT 20V MAX XR Cordless Drill Combo Kit, Brushless, 5.0-Ah, 2-Tool (DCK299P2)

HAMMER DRILL: DCD996 Hammer Drill features includes 3-speed levels, high performance (0-2,000 rpm), an all-metal transmission

IMPACT DRIVER: DCF887 20V MAX* 1/4″ impact driver provides 1,825 in-lbs of max torque at fast 0-3,250 RPM speed and 0-3,600 impacts per minute

HAMMER DRILL: Both units are compact and lightweight to help get into tight spots,DCD996 20V MAX*1/2″ hammerdrill has a compact size (8.4″ front-to-back length) and lightweight (4.7 lb) design to fit tight areas

INCLUDES: Includes (2) DCB205 20V MAX* XR High Capacity Li-Ion Batteries (5.0 Ah)

*Maximum initial battery voltage (measured without a workload) is 20 volts. Nominal voltage is 18

3.DEWALT 20V MAX XR Brushless Combo Kit, Compact 4-Tool (DCK483D2)

DCD791 drill/driver has a DEWALT built brushless motor which delivers up to 57% more run time

DCD791 drill/driver has 3-Mode LED lights with a spotlight mode

DCF887 impact driver has a DEWALT built brushless motor for longer run time

DCF887 impact driver has 3-speed settings for versatility with Precision Drive for added control

DCS570 uses a 7-1/4″ Blade to provide 2-9/16″ Cutting Capacity at 90 degrees

DCS570 has runtime to complete 330 crosscuts in 2×4 (pine)

DCL040 is a bright flashlight to illuminate your work area with LED output of 110 lumens.

4.DEWALT 20V MAX Combo Kit, Compact 6-Tool (DCK620D2)

DCD780 20v MAX* 1/2″ Drill/Driver, and DCF885 1/4″ Impact Driver

DCS381 20v MAX* Reciprocating, and DCS393 20v MAX* Circular Saw

DCL040 20v MAX* LED Worklight, and DCR006 Jobsite Bluetooth Speaker

Includes 2) 20v MAX* 2.0 Ah Batteries

Backed by DEWALT’s 3 year limited warranty

5. DEWALT 20V MAX Cordless Drill Combo Kit, 5-Tool (DCK520D2)

Includes Factory Warranty

DCD780 20V MAX* 1/2″ drill/driver features two speed transmission(0-600/0-2000RPM)12345

DCF885 20V MAX* 1/4″ Impact Driver featrues 3 LED light ring with 20 second delay to provide visibility without shadows

DCL040 20V MAX* LED worklight delivers 110 lumens of light output

DCS381 20V MAX* reciprocating saw with keyless blade clamp allows for quick blade change without touching blade or reciprocating shaft

DCS393 20V MAX* 6-1/2″ Circular Saw delivers capacity to cut 2X material at 90 and 45 degrees

About the history of DeWalt

Before we talk more about DeWalt wireless screwdrivers and their benefits, let’s give you a look at DeWalt’s history. In 1924, Raymond E. DeWalt founded his tool company and with his invention of the radial circle saw him lay the foundation for DeWalt’s success.

In the next five years, they have expanded so quickly and quickly that they need to move to a new and larger office building soon. However, it was not sold to Black & Decker until 1960. At Black & Decker, in 1992, the DeWalt Shop range increasingly adapted to the needs of international customers.

It is therefore not surprising that German electric appliance manufacturer Elu, 1994 was taken over by DeWalt. Today, however, branded tools can only be purchased under the DeWalt name. Incidentally, the developer of industrial tools has optimized black and gold power tools, which are DeWalt’s registered trademarks, to meet the following quality criteria:

efficiency

strong

reliability

function

exactly

When reviewing our reviews, while we’re looking at DeWalt wireless screwdrivers, the brand’s remaining power tools can be improved by all professional craftsmen and enthusiasts. Progressive ambitious home interest. Therefore, we want to provide you with brief details about the DeWalt Online Store classification. Always remember that you can check out many tools from the DeWalt Wireless Screwdriver that can also order second hand cheaply.

Tips! It is best to make sure that shipping is as cheap as possible and comparing prices. In price comparisons can be found in terms of parts, many deals and bargains of DeWalt, which you should not miss.

Whether you are looking for a DeValt wireless screwdriver with 18V 3Ah or 18V 4Ah, or any of the tools below, they will definitely work well if you take a closer look on the internet.

Cordless

Fastening technology

metal machine

saw

drill

woodwork

Multi tools

Drill, combine and chuck hammer

machining

diamond drill

The advantages of DeWalt impact drivers

DCD995M2

DCD937M2

DCD737D2

DCD795D2

Which model do you prefer to choose, DeWalt Hammer is in all convincing tests with their excellent performance. Compared to its predecessors, these DeWalt wireless screwdrivers can now offer significantly higher performance with a more compact size through a 3-speed gearbox and up to 57% longer battery life. is a positive feature.

In such a DeWalt 18V wireless screwdriver, incidentally also provided as a practical DeWalt wireless screwdriver set, you can also rely on an exact torque with 11 stages. The reliable shutdown of the wireless screwdriver from the DeWalt wireless screwdriver test is another plus, which is why the recommendations and reviews have praised these high quality power tools. with 2 batteries even with almost full five stars.

The advantages of DeWalt wireless screwdriver from the recommendations at a glance

Whether you choose a DeWalt drill, wireless screwdriver set, DeWalt impact wrench or 18V cordless screwdriver, experience reports show that the quality of these power tools is consistently high through the bank. For example, if you buy a DeWalt Drill, it is also suitable for long-term use without a problem. Because this is guaranteed by ingenious safety technology, constantly checking both battery temperature as well as current discharge and drain protection.

Nearly every DeWalt impact wrench comes with a spare battery and comes with a system quick charger. Whether you choose a 10.8, 12V, 14.4V or 18V model or the DeWalt Wireless Toolkit, practical experience shows that with each of these devices, you can get the job done with little effort and effort. Maximum comfort and safety.