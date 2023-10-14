Products recommended in the post contain affiliate links. We may receive a commission when you buy something through our posts.

Cause And Avoid Failure

A kick again may occur if the end of the guide rail comes in contact with an object or if the wood bends and clamps the chainsaw in the cut.

In some cases, contact with the end of the track may result in an undesirable reaction, in which the guide rail smash and direct at the operator. Stranding the chains at the top edge of the guide rails can push the trackback violently in the operator’s direction.

Any of these reactions can cause you to lose control of the saw and can cause serious injury to yourself. Do not just rely on the insiders.

Chainsaws integrated safety devices. As a chainsaw user, you should take a variety of measures so that you can work without accidents and injuries. A returned stone is the result of the wrong or incorrect use of a chain saw. It can prevent with appropriate precautions, as described below

Preventive actions

Hold the chainsaw in both hands with your thumb and fingers around the chainsaw handle. Put your body and arms in a position where you can withstand kickback force. If appropriate measures are taken, the operator can control the forces. Never let go of the machine.

Avoid abnormal postures and no visible height on your shoulders. This avoids unintentional contact with the railhead and allows for better control of the chainsaws in the chain

Always use alternate rails and chains specified by the manufacturer. Incorrect rails and chainsaws may cause the chain to break and / or kickback

Follow the manufacturer’s instructions to sharpen and maintain the saw chain. Too low depth limiter increases the tendency to restart.

Place the connecting cable so that it doesn’t catch by branches or the like during the sawing process.

Note on personal safety

Use a chainsaw without experience

Electric saws should not use by people who don’t have experience and/or inexperienced, or by people with limited physical, sensory or mental abilities unless supervised or instructed by Responsibility for their safety How to use this device. Chainsaws can only operate by those who have the sufficient experience.

Accepted for the first time

We recommend first-time users to receive hands-on instructions on how to use the machine saw and personal protective equipment from experienced operators and first practice cutting logs on sawteeth or racks. For example, read more under Chainsaw driver’s license

Children and adolescents

Children and young people under 18 years old cannot operate the electric chain saw. Exception: Young practitioners over 16 years old under the supervision of a specialist

Lead the chainsaw with both hands

Always hold the chainsaw with your right hand on the back handle and your left hand on the front handle. Holding the chainsaw in an upside-down position increases the risk of injury and is not used.

Keep the chainsaw off the body

Keep all body parts of the chain while the saw is running. Before starting the saw, make sure the chainsaw does not touch anything. When working with a chainsaw, a moment of carelessness can cause the clothes or body parts to be chained.

Protection cloth

Wear safety glasses and ear protection. You should other protective equipment for the head, arms, legs and feet is recommended. Appropriate protective clothing reduces the risk of injury from flying chip materials and accidental contact with the chainsaw.

Chainsaw with saws on trees, ladders, and scaffolding

Do not work with chainsaws on trees, ladders or scaffolding. There is a risk of injury when operating a chainsaw on a tree, ladder or scaffolding.

Fixed position when sawing chains

Always make sure you stand firm and only use the saw when you stand on a firm, secure and level ground. A slippery surface or an unstable surface such as a ladder may cause imbalance or loss of control over the chainsaw.

Injuries from regressive branches

When cutting a live branch, hopefully it will recover. When tension in the wood fibers is released, the taut branch can hit the operator and / or pull the chain out of control.

Cut down young trees

Be especially careful when cutting down young trees and young trees. Thin materials can get caught in chainsaw and hit you or unbalance you.

Losing control through grasping grease

Keep the handle dry, clean, and free of grease. The handle is greasy and greasy and causes loss of control.

Avoid danger during work breaks

During breaks, the device should be stored so that no one is in danger. Unplug the mains or remove the battery.

Injury & first aid

Always have first aid kits according to DIN 13164 ready for any accident.

People and animals

Safe for humans and animals: Keep people and animals away from the blades. For example, don’t let your dog run around while you are sawing. Even playing children is dangerous and injury.

Give or give a saw

Only lend or give away the chainsaw to acquaintances. Please hand over the user manual.

Transport and chain saw

Wearing the saw on the front handle when turned off, the chainsaw comes out of your body. When transporting or storing chainsaws, always put on the protective cap. Careful handling of the chainsaw reduces the chance of accidental contact with the running chain.

Notes on sawing operations and working techniques

Turn on the chainsaw

When turned on, the chain saw must be supported and held securely. Chains and swords must be free. Only use the chainsaw to cut, never turn on the machine with the chain attached. User manual using a chainsaw: Always keep this manual with the chainsaw. Before using the chainsaw for the first time, please read the instructions carefully and ask them to summarize during use. All operating instructions for IKRA chainsaws can be found here on our website.

Extension cord

Keep the cable away from the cutting area. Place the power cord so that it is not caught by twigs or the like during the sawing process. During operation, the cable may be hidden in the bush and accidentally cut. If the connecting cable is damaged or cut, unplug it immediately. Check extension cords regularly and replace them if they are damaged. Make sure the connecting cable is not twisted or broken. When using a cable drum, the cable must be completely removed. Learn more about extension cords

Power cord and machine saw

Check if the connecting cable is broken or cracked before each use. Damaged cables must be replaced. Keep an electric chain that is sawed by insulated clamping surfaces, as the chainsaw may come into contact with your own power cord. Contact of a chainsaw with a direct line can strain the metal parts of the device and cause electric shock.

Socket

Chain saws can only be used on safety sockets with a tested installation. We recommend using a residual current circuit breaker. The fuse must be 16A and not be charged for other loads.

Chain saws are not complete

Never try to use an incomplete or unauthorized device that has been altered. The chain saw can only be put into the full assembly. There must be no protective equipment.

Lubrication, chain tensioners, and accessories

Follow the instructions to lubricate, tension the chain and change accessories. An improperly stretched or lubricated chainsaw chain may break or increase the risk of re-kicking. Accessories like chainsaws can be found in our online store.

Only see wood

Do not use a chainsaw for work that is not intended – For example: Do not use a chainsaw to saw plastic, masonry or other non-wood construction materials. Using the chain saw for improper use can lead to dangerous situations.

Change or retain the string

To reconnect chains or change chains or to eliminate noise, chainsaws must be disconnected from the power source. – Unplug the mains!

Emergency stop of the chainsaw

Immediately turn off the chainsaw when you notice any changes to the machine.

Chainsaws come into contact with rocks and soil

When touching a chainsaw with earth, stone, nails or other foreign objects, please unplug it immediately and inspect the chain and the blade. Avoid touching saws that run with the ground and wire fences.

Chain oil and environmental protection

Make sure no chain oil gets into the ground or into the sewage system – Always put the chain saw on the surface, as there is always a bit of oil dripping from the sword and chain.

Chainsaws in bad weather

Avoid using the chainsaw in bad weather, especially when there is a risk of thunderstorms.

Cut the sting

The so-called sword cutting can only be done by trained people.

Information about wood

Make sure that the wood cannot twist during cutting. Watch out for broken wood. When sawing, there is a risk of injury from wood chips. Do not use chainsaws to pry or move wood. Make sure the wood has no stones, nails or other foreign objects.

Cut with the underside of the saw

Cut only with the underside of the sword. When cutting with the top, the chain is pushed back according to the saw instructions.

Clean

Always clean the chain saw – Tips for cleaning the chain saw

Storage and archiving

Store your chainsaws safely. If you don’t use chainsaws, should store in a dry, high or locked place, out of reach of children

Safety clothes when sawing chains

Chainsaws combine great strength with extremely sharp chains. Even with years of experience with sawing, serious accidents can occur. To protect yourself as best as possible, wear protective clothing when working with a chainsaw.

These include the following:

Cut-resistant gloves

Protective pants

Outerwear tight and fit

Protective Cut Jacket

Safety glasses (e.g., face shield/face shield)

Hearing protection (e.g. earplugs)

Safety shoes or safety boots have steel caps and protective inserts

Your clothes must be as tight as possible so they will not hinder the saw. The best to wear protective clothing with signal colors and see quickly in the forest. Always work wholeheartedly and for your own safety only with a chainsaw driving license. Even protective clothing can only reduce the risk of injury but not eliminate it. The corresponding clothing can find in hardware stores and at specialist dealers.

Find out more about Chainsaw protective clothing here

Safety equipment on the chainsaw:

Mechanical exhaust brake (chain brake): put the chainsaw to stop immediately in an emergency

Non-mechanical back brake (handbrake): a dangerous kick of the sword is blocked (kickback)

Sprocket bolts: Chain break injuries are prevented

Stop clawing metal: help fix engine block to wood when sawing. Safety switch with lock-on prevents the chain from starting unintentionally

Summary

Through the above article, we want to provide some knowledge to prevent accidents when using a chainsaw. I hope it makes sure of your safety.

