Oasis hot tub test: The 5 best hot tubs are compared!

For many, it’s the biggest desire ever: owning a garden jacuzzi! But if the budget is not enough or the garden space is not large enough, then “hot tub oasis” models are the best option!

Are you thinking about getting an aeration tank? But are you overwhelmed with incredibly diverse models? Then you are correct with us!

We have tested the top 5 spa models for you to make buying easier. Learn about the pros and cons of different models. Let’s get started with the whirlpool test!

Miweba MSpa Silver Cloud

Miweba MSpa Silver Cloud The Miweba MSPA is an inflatable hot tub for inside and outside. It is suitable for up to 6 people. It includes Rhino TechTM, a special reinforced PVC fabric with 6 layers. He measures 204x204x68cm. The pool has a patented air chamber structure that makes it more stable.

Building MSpa Whirlpool is easy! You just need to press a button and the auto-inflating system starts to work! Control is done via an included LED remote control.

Thanks to it, you can heat the whirlpool up to 42 degrees Celsius. It can also be used to control bubble function. The filter is also started via this remote control. The heating function can be set up to 99 hours in advance, of course, again with the remote control. The hot tub comes with a suitable tarpaulin. It is reinforced 6 times and has very practical clamping screws. So your spa is perfectly protected against dirt (if you place it outdoors) and cool!

The filter comes with 12V / 35W. A special feature: filter change alarm! So never forget when it’s time to change your old filter!

Here MSPA Silver Cloud you get your own hot water pump about $ 500. Thanks to its fine workmanship, as well as high quality materials, as well as mature technology and low prices, this spa receives clear buying recommendations!

● Pamper yourself in relaxing heated water surrounded by soothing bubble jets

● Easy to operate digital control panel; automatic start/stop timer-controlled heating system

● 4-6 Person Capacity

● Inflated walls are made of TriTech material that provides ultimate durability and comfort

● Fast, easy set up – inflates using the spa’s pump – NO tools needed

$329

B00NB3P98G

Intex Pure Spa Bubble Deluxe

Intex is the next manufacturer on the list. We want to take a closer look at Pure Spa Bubble Deluxe. The surface of the whirlpool is also made of PVC laminated.

The sides and floor are made of Fiber-Tech (a three-layer multi-layer material is considered to be extremely strong, sturdy and wear resistant). The core of the walls then forms a network of lightweight and very stable fibers.

This ensures a long service life. This material is resistant to oil, gasoline or salt water. Intex’s whirlpool control system is simple and easy to understand for everyone.

Buttons can be operated intuitively (for example, buttons for heating are marked with a flame). Use the arrow keys to control the temperature (in degrees Celsius or Fahrenheit), and the spa will warm itself!

After 4-5 hours, Intex’s whirlpool is ready to dive! With just the push of a button, you can reward yourself for a soothing massage! Having fun!

The spiral has 120 excellent jets and 4 jets. It has both electronic lime protection system and saltwater system. This so-called combined salt water cleaning system ensures that hard water is converted to soft.

As a result, the spa comes out without adding chemicals or chlorine.

Intex Pure Spa Bubble Deluxe costs around $ 430, depending on the season. It is designed for up to 4 people. It is a rectangle with dimensions: inner diameter 150cm, outer diameter 201cm, height 71cm. It has a capacity of 795 liters.

●

● The built in hard water treatment system makes water gentler on skin for a soothing experience

● An insulated cover and lock is included to minimize heat loss and provides an added safety feature

● PureSpa provides simple maintenance with 2 easy to replace filter cartridges for clean refreshing spa water

● Age Grading : 6+. Includes: Heating system, 3-way test strip, 2 filter cartridges, floating pool chlorine dispenser, thermal ground cloth, inflation hose, carry bag

● Seating capacity: 4 people; Water capacity: 210 gallons; Water temperature range (68 Degrees to 104 Degrees)

$424.99

B00HHO0IEU

SaluSpa Miami AirJet Inflatable Hot Tub

Many of you will know the SaluSpa brand. This brand is one of the most famous brands in the field of inflatable hot tubs. This is the home of Palm Springs HydroJet. This inflatable hot tub can be used outdoors as well as indoors.

It is designed for up to 6 people. It is made of three-layer three-layer material (three-layer material with polyester mesh core, each layer is surrounded by a layer of PVC laminated), which is considered to be exceptionally strong and resistant.

Additional stability is provided by Palm Springs HydroJet saluSpa, which has a special structure in which the air chambers are arranged vertically. The surface is very noble looking in artificial leather, very easy to care for and visually absolute. Therefore, SaluSpa blends perfectly into any environment and is the highlight for all surroundings.

Controlling SaluSpa is easy and easy to understand for everyone. Vortex controlled by digital. Here, you can adjust the temperature by pressing a button (to the degree of precision!), Turn massage on or off or start the water filter.

The controller also activates SaluSpa ClearSoft system.

Note: do not operate the pump after the temperature is below 4 degrees Celsius! Otherwise, serious damage can be done to it.

Thanks to the powerful SaluSpa massage system, up to 6 people can have a comfortable massage at the same time. The massage jets can also be focused on one place. It depends on the number of spa users at the same time.

Unlike comparable hot tubs, SaluSpa HydroJet does not turn off the heating during massage. Another plus point of this pool!

Sophisticated thinking and research have allowed SaluSpa to create a filtration system that helps minimize chemical use.

Particularly notable here is the Clearsoft water treatment system, which turns hard water into soft thanks to the electromagnetic coil. For example, excessive calcification is counterproductive.

The cartridge filter system ensures that with the filtering function activated, the water is constantly circulating and cleaned. Filter cartridges are easy to replace and easy to buy and inexpensive.

SaluSpa Hydrojet is then set up right away! An electric pump included and a two-stroke piston pump also provided the needed breath.

Simply pump the vortex with it, put it in the right position, connect it to the controller and then fill it with water – and you can dive into the tide of your own spa!

This SaluSpa outdoor jacuzzi comes from the factory with a suitable inflatable casing. It was in the same faux leather look as the rest of the pool too. It comes with very handy clip closure, making it easy to adjust perfectly on the spa.

It protects the spa from hypothermia, as well as protects the pool from dirt and loose leaves.

A very important special service at SaluSpa! If you have questions or problems with SaluSpa products, you can ask by hotline or by email every day of the year.

SaluSpa comes with the following delivery:

Hot tub

Inflatable casing

Floor mats (insulation)

dose of float

filter cartridges

Self-adhesive repair patch.

The tank’s capacity is 795 liters, when full it weighs 864kg. You can buy SaluSpa HydoJet inflatable whirlpool for about $ 350

● Fast, easy set up – inflates using the spa’s pump – NO tools needed

● Rapid-heating and water-filtration system. Max. Heat Capability: 104°F

● Easy to operate digital control panel; automatic start/stop timer-controlled heating system

● 2-4 Person Capacity

● Inflated Size: 71″ x 26″ ; 177 gal. Water Capacity.Pump is supplied with a ground fault circuit interrupter (GFCI) — ground fault trip current not exceeding 6mA

$344.69

B00HRT863U

SaluSpa Palm Springs AirJet Inflatable 6-Person Hot Tub

Another model from SaluSpa is the next one we will take a closer look at. It is Palm Springs whirlpool. It can be used by up to 6 people at the same time. It is an inflatable vortex made of three-layer Tritech material.

He has a size of 196x71cm. It has a capacity of 916 liters and weighs 954kg when filled.

The vortex is controlled via a digital control panel, allowing temperature settings, filtration performance or massage functions. The maximum water temperature is 40 degrees Celsius. Filters and heating have a convenient auto off function. Filter cartridges are easily accessible and easily changed.

SaluSpa Palm Springs comes with matching inflatable housings. This is coated with an insulating layer and can be easily attached by closing the clip.

The pool is available in the market for about $ 860. Filter cartridges and dosing floats can be easily and cheaply purchased.

● This item will be delivered curbside. To have the item delivered to a location of choice on your property, kindly make additional arrangements with a third party provider ahead of delivery

● Inflated walls are made of tritech material, providing the ultimate in comfort and durability

● Saluspa-massage system

● Automatic start & stop timer saves energy

● Fast, easy set-up – inflates using the spa’s pump

● Seats 4-6 People

$858.99

B01KQ2XC8I

Intex Pure Spa Massage

The Intex Pure Spa Bubble Massage is the last lake we look at here. It is designed for up to 6 people. He has an outer dimensions of 216x71cm (165cm in diameter) and also provides enough space for large families. It is made of vinyl known for its patented FibreTech technology. It can be operated both internally and externally.

The control of Intex Pure Spa can be easily and comprehensively operated through the digital control panel. Here, the heating, filtration efficiency, massage function and even whirlpool inflation can be adjusted. The control panel is large enough and easy to read.

The heating process is very powerful and carries water to a maximum temperature of 40 degrees Celsius. If perfect conditions prevail, the heating system heats up to 2.5 degrees Celsius per hour. The heater also has an auto-off mode when the set temperature is reached.

Setting up Intex Vortex is really easy! By pressing a button, the pump starts and fills the pool with enough air. Intex Bubble Massage has a very powerful pump (circulating pump). It filters 1741 liters of water per hour.

Filter cycle can be set manually. The vortex from this Intex house has limescale protection that turns hard water into pleasant softness. This prevents excessive calcification.

Bubble jacuzzi has 140 massage jets. They are arranged in appropriate places, so that all bathers can fully enjoy a relaxing and soothing massage. In addition, there are also some air nozzles in the area below.

Cleaning, maintenance and care of Intex Bubble Massage is very easy. The filter cartridges are easily accessible and can be easily replaced. Quantitative buoys must also be replaced regularly. Both filter cartridges and easily get in commercial and cheap.

The pool is provided with an insulated floor mat. Also included is a suitable, insulated tarpaulin. This ensures that your spa does not cool down too quickly and there is no dirt or fallen leaves lost in the pool and thus can block the pump and cause permanent damage.

The range of Intex Bubble Massage really includes everything you need for an undisturbed bath! Of course, you get Whirlpool Pure Spa Bubble Massage, insulation floor mats, insulating tarpaulins, high-performance pumps, filter boxes, dosing floats, storage bags (if you don’t use the spa for a long time), sets Water testing and instructions for use.

They received Intex Pure Spa Bubble Massage for about $ 400.

● This item will be delivered curbside. To have the item delivered to a location of choice on your property, kindly make additional arrangements with a third party provider ahead of delivery

● A carry bag is provided for easy storage and transport

● Approximate inflated inner⁄outer Diameter: 57″ ⁄ 77″ height: 28″

● Seating capacity: 4 people

● Water capacity: 210 Gallons

● Water temperature range (68 degree – 104 degree)

$399.99

B014KOHWJI

oasis hot tub: Which one is right for you?

In terms of performance and ease of use, the Miweba (Silver Cloud) hot tub and Intex Pure Spa Bubble massage are a bit ahead. However, if you value a large number of massage jets, then Intex Pure Spa Bubble Massage with 140 taps or Miweba MSpa with 138 taps is your model.

However, if you are interested in playing with as many people as possible, then the SeaJet SaluSpa Palm Springs HydroJet has a diameter of 196 cm with a maximum capacity of 6 or SaluSpa Palm Springs, also with a diameter of 196cm and is designed for 6 people, ideal for this.

For the final aeration tank you decide, that of course is entirely up to you and your family. Here we have highlighted the advantages and disadvantages in more detail to show you all the relevant data at a glance. All typical inflatable hot tubs are of good to very good quality, very clean and super-mature technique.

These little tests have also shown that to have a good, strong and powerful spa today, no one has to dig too deep into their pockets. For less than $ 600 you get a model in which even large families find enough space and massage jets.

Dream on your own spa – in your own four walls, on your terrace or in your garden and let everyday stress and anxiety be no problem! Here are all models listed again:

Check out our comparison! We answer the frequently asked questions. Certainly, this will make it clear whether you should buy an inflatable hot tub:

Is an inflatable hot tub really worth the price?

Perhaps you are still skeptical about inflatable hot tubs because they are relatively cheap. But when you look at the specification of modern inflatable hot tubs, it quickly becomes clear that they can provide excellent service.

The biggest advantage of inflatable hot tubs is their flexibility. While high quality hot tubs are often attached to one place, with the inflatable version, they can switch between indoors and outdoors.

The setup is done in minutes and can be done by anyone. Pump then completes filling. Therefore, an inflatable hot tub is ready for use on the same day.

At the same time, almost all inflatable hot tubs come with bubbles, massages and heat function.

In short, if you have never owned a hot tub before, an inflatable is definitely the most valuable thing. You can see if you use it often enough and if you like bubbling.

For each budget you get your own health care oasis in your own four walls.

How does an inflatable hot tub work?

Hot tubs are more inflatable than pools with bubble functions. The installation and connection of inflatable hot tubs is often quick and easy and therefore can be easily done by parishioners.

After opening the carton, the swirling vortex is spread out and inflated. Many new models are equipped with a pump with an automatic gas filling function, which can be controlled via a digital control panel. This panel is also used for heating or massage during use.

Jetzt müssen Sie nur noch den Gartenschlauch anschließen und das Becken mit ausreichend Wasser füllen. Dabei ist es ausreichend, wenn Sie den Pool zu ca. 80% mit Wasser füllen. Nun nur noch die richtige Temperatur einstellen und los geht’s!

Once an inflatable wave tank is no longer needed, water can only be drained through a drain on the pelvic floor. However, if you plan to reuse the spa in the near future, simply place a cover over the spa. Such a cover will also be included with many models.

However, if you want to break the spa, for example in the winter, then you will notice after it is completely empty that the spa tub shrinks to the actual size. This hotel is excellent as it saves space during storage.

How to find your personal spa size?

Take a close look at the whirlpool you want to buy and write down its size. Also note the shape of the spa: “Is it round, four or octagonal?

Then take a long rope or cord and go to a free point. Now create the whirlpool according to the written down size. Sit in the form and check to see if you and your friends and acquaintances have enough space.

Hot tub: material

Although there are even inflatable whirlpools with a leather look, most models are basically made of plastic like PVC or Fiber-Tech. Each manufacturer is based on a different lamination component and lamination. For example, Intex hot tubs are usually made of three-layer PVC, Bestway models are made from a mixture of mesh, polyester and two-layer PVC.

Material of the current inflatable hot tub is very good quality. This means that if they avoid the risk, an inflatable spa has a long life. If the whirlpool has been fully inflated and filled with water, it will not lose shape even at a pool party.

The multi-layered structure makes the tank particularly resistant and tear-proof. The rule is: The more layers of PVC, the more tear-resistant the model. This is especially important for an outdoor hot tub exposed to storms or sun or to live through the winter.

If you want more robust materials, you might be interested in an integrated whirlpool bath. For this, we also have a big wave tank test for you.

Instructions: Winterize inflatable hot tub

You will find within the delivery range of most additional accessory models. This accessory varies from manufacturer to manufacturer. Some models have practical features, such as replaceable covers or filter cartridges.

Particularly good is a manufacturer’s repair kit for fixing small whirlpools. Some spas are even equipped with carrying cases, floor mats, handles or cushions for added comfort.

For those who prefer it more comfortably, having a whirlpool bathroom with a foam-covered seat is called a form of memory. This special material is very adaptable and can return to its original shape after use.

However, larger accessories, such as pelvic borders, must be purchased separately. If an inflatable hot tub is cheap, it is worth to see delivery.

Is the hot tub noisy?

Accurate information on the noise levels of various eddies can only be found at a few manufacturers. However, in general, it can be said that the pump of the inflatable hot tub works very quietly.

However, the whirlpool will become stronger as soon as you activate the massage function. If you are sitting in a pool, you will hardly recognize the noise, but outside you will hear the sound within 5 meters. So, consider factors like your neighbors when using inflatable outdoor hot tubs.

What accessories do you need for your inflatable hot tub?

Your inflatable spa is almost always provided with a set of pool caps, filters, etc. However, the other components included can vary greatly from brand to brand. If you want your inflatable hot tub to have an inflatable mini bar or boarding support, you can buy it with just one click. We definitely recommend accessories for pelvic cleaning and water maintenance, such as for chlorine filters or tablets.

How do I clean an inflatable jacuzzi?

Proper cleaning of a hot tub includes steps such as taking care of the water, taking care of the filter and, of course, cleaning the tub. If you neglect taking care of pool water, it won’t be long before dirt, lime and bacteria build up in your spa.

! important If the water in the basin is clearly dirty, it is best to directly replace it. After that, you should definitely clean the inside of the bowl and surfaces with warm water and soap or simple detergent.

A second important tip is that you should never use a stiff brush when cleaning an inflatable hot tub. These can easily scratch and damage soft material from the pelvis.

Instead, use a cloth or sponge that doesn’t rub well. You’ll also find practical cleaning kits on Amazon, for example, which contains everything you need to professionally clean your inflatable hot tub.

● All-in-1 cleaning kit includes a scoop, brush, and scrubbing mitt for your spa cleaning needs

● Designed with your SaluSpa in mind

● Round design net scoop fits and cleans your spa’s interior

● Deep net collects floating dirt and debris

● Bumper protects spa surface

$22.79

B01N5R4336

Finally, rinse the tub again so that no residue is left in the inflatable hot tub – otherwise, unpleasant bubbles may form during the refilling process.

Bonus: At the end of the season, you should allow the hot tub to air dry before storing it indoors.

Likewise, sometimes you should clean your filter cartridges, which can save you from buying a new cartridge soon. However, the filter cartridge must still be changed at least once a year. However, this is not a problem, as most manufacturers offer a number of filter cartridges in the distribution range and they are also not very expensive.

For optimal vortex care, it is necessary to regularly check the pH value and the chlorine content in the water. With the help of different test indicators, these values can be identified and delivered to target values with special products. However, strong chlorination should be avoided as high concentrations of chlorine can attack the material of an inflatable hot tub.

As warm water promotes the spread of germs and bacteria, regular spa care is essential. This is the only way to prevent exposure to harmful germs and bacteria while you are in your inflatable hot tub. Enjoy the health of your inflatable hot tub – We hope we can help you with our advice.

Conclusion for the inflatable vortex test

It’s never been so easy and cheap to buy a jacuzzi like today. For this reason, the purchase of inflatable hot tubs increases every year.

How did you find the hot tub? Through friends, the internet or for any other reason? Whatever the trigger is – you can still be the happy owner of your own jacuzzi today.

Today offers a sophisticated design, automatic heating and inflation functions as well as massage functions and more. If you don’t want to dedicate a five-digit area to a bubble bath and still prefer the standard features of a hot tub, an inflatable hot tub is the perfect solution.

Take advantage of the Internet and order your own spa from the comfort of your own home. Most manufacturers even offer free shipping! This means you get a fully functional hot tub for a price that is delivered to your home right away.

It is now possible to order inflatable hot tubs on the Internet without any problems. This is usually cheaper in hardware stores or stationery deals. In addition, you really have an objective overview of all offers on the Internet, not just groups currently in stock. Since this is a relatively large purchase, we recommend ordering from Amazon. Here you have the safety and comfort of an excellent customer service in the event of a malfunction.

The construction is done in minutes and the accompanying auto pump will do the rest. In a few minutes, your inflatable hot tub will be in your desired position. Pros: You can easily change it if you have found a better location. We hope we can help you! Finally, we list all models again. Hope you find your dream hot tub tank!