Overview of snow blower tests, comparisons and buying advice

Here you will find:

A detailed purchase advice for current snow blowers

A summary of independent snow blowers Tests of prestigious test magazines such as Stiftung Warentest with the respective test winners

A comparison of what we believe is currently the best snow throwers from popular brands such as Honda, Hecht, Mtd, Toro, Holzinger, Fuxtec, McCulloch, Ariens, Obi, Wolf, Köppl, etc. on the market

Tips to buy a rechargeable battery, electric or gasoline snow blower (with caterpillar drive) online

It is winter, the first snowfall sets in and over the night the entire property is snowed in. In principle, this is not a problem, but there is a problem in Germany. This means that every landowner is obliged to protect the other people by cleaning adjacent sidewalks and there is no risk of slipping. To comply with this obligation is very tedious during a strong winter and with a snow shovel. For this reason, snowblowers have been invented.

What is a snow blower?

A snow blower is a kind of vacuum cleaner for the snow. It facilitates the removal of snow and smaller chunks of ice. Especially with larger land or commercial use a snowblower is a relief. It cleans quickly and thoroughly snowy and even icy surfaces and spares even the back. In conventional snow removal with a shovel, the person has to stoop in the snow or shovel the heavy snow aside. This task is done completely by the milling machine, without damaging cleaning for the back.

Top 5 best selling products for snow blowers

Toro 38381 18-Inch 15 Amp Electric 1800 Power Curve Snow Blower

● umber 1 Brand of electric snow thrower in the United States

● Moves up to 700-Pounds of snow per minute for efficient snow clearing

● 15 Amp electric snow blower for walkways, patios, decks, small driveways, and other residential areas

● 18-Inch clearance width and 12-Inch intake height for quick clearing

● Power Curve technology cleans down to the pavement and helps prevent clogging; 160-degree adjustable chute for optimal snow-blowing control

● Full-bail ergonomic handle, lift handle, quick level, zip deflector, lightweight design, and easy assembly

B003FIQKYO

$264.83

Greenworks 2600202 20″ Electric Snowthrower, 13 Amp Light Kit

● 13 amp motor delivers powerful results for gas alternative

● 20-Inch clearing path and 10-inch clearing depth

● Adjustable 180 degree directional chute makes snow throwing manageable

● Powerful dual LED lights for greater visibility any time of the day

● Discharge snow up to 20-feet

B00R4R2ENS

$181.80

Snow Joe SJ622E 18-Inch 15 Amp Electric Single Stage Snow Thrower

● Ideal for clearing snow off mid-to-large sized driveways and walkways

● No gas, oil or tune-ups make it effortless to start and maintain

● Powerful 15-amp motor moves up to 720 lbs of snow per minute

● 4-blade steel auger cuts 18 in. wide by 10 in. deep with each pass

● ETL approved; Full 2-year warranty

B008FV5R18

$156.15

GreenWorks 26022 10 Amp 16″ Corded Snow Thrower

● Powerful 10 Amp Motor for premium power and performance

● Clearing width of 16″ ensures job is done quickly and efficiently in small to medium size yards

● Clearing depth of 6″ allows this snow shovel to get down to the sidewalk, clearing all snow out of its path

● 14″ impeller clears up to 600 lbs. of snow per minute

● Discharge distance: Up to 25-ft.

B0030BG1KE

$107.94

Snow Joe SJ627E 22-Inch 15-Amp Electric Snow Thrower w/Dual LED Lights

● Versatile: ideal for quick snow pickups on mid-sized driveways and walkways

● Powerful: 15-amp electric motor moves up to 25 tons/hr. Of snow and clears a 22-in x 13-in path in a single pass

● Led lights: 2 x 1. 5 W LED lights facilitate night-time snow removal

● Steel auger: all-steel auger cuts 22 in. Wide by 13 in. Deep path with each pass

● We’ve got you covered!: your new snow thrower is backed by the Snow Joe + sun Joe customer promise. We will warrant New, powered products for two years from the date of purchase. No questions asked. Contact Snow Joe + sun Joe customer support at 1-866-766-9563 for further assistance.

B075NMXLSS

$258.99

How does a snowblower work?

Snow blowers have a variety of functions. Making a blanket statement is therefore difficult. However, some models have either a milling drum or a blast wheel. Both types are equipped with inclined blades at the front of the machine. They chop up the snow and use centrifugal force to move it in the direction of the discharge chute using caterpillars (other shovels). There, the snow is ejected from the side. The tapered blades are very sharp to chop up chunks of ice. However, the ice uses the blades over time, which is why they should be sharpened or replaced.

What types of snow blowers are there?

The snowthrower is similar to a lawnmower available in different variants and each variant has its advantages and disadvantages.

The hand snow blower

The manual snow blower / manual snow blower is the entry-level model. It has no engine and is very similar to a conventional snowboard. The difference is that they use the screws on the sliding surface to move the snow to the side. The caterpillars themselves are not very efficient and in wet / heavy snow the cutter clogs quickly. Therefore, it serves only as a better snow shovel and can only be used on very small plots.

1.2 Greenworks 12-Inch 8 Amp Corded Snow Shovel 2600802

● GreenWorks lightweight and powerful snow shovels help you easily move snow out of your way

● 13 inch shoveling width and power to throw snow out of your way

● Best for snow depth up to 6″

● For peak performance, use battery that is being stored at room temperature. The snow thrower may not properly start if the battery temperature is too cold.

● If unit does not start, remove battery from snow thrower and allow it to warm indoors for 10 minutes or longer. Reinstall battery and try again

B00YYPQPDI

$81.83

1.1 Earthwise SN74016 40-Volt Cordless Electric Snow Shovel, Brushless Motor, 16-Inch width, 300lbs/Minute (Battery and Charger Included)

● Powerful and Efficient Brushless Motor Moves 300 lbs of Snow Per min; Cordless: 40-Volt 4Ah (Battery and Charger Included)

● 16″ Clearing Width; 8″ Clearing Depth; 32′ Snow Throwing Distance

● The 6″ Rear Wheels makes this snow shovel extremly easy to use and transport

● Temperature Resistant Dual Blade Auger W/Adjustable Snow Throwing Direction

● Quickly tackle snow jobs around the house: sidewalks, walkways, steps, decks, and other residential areas

B073V482GX

$184.91

The battery-powered snow blower

The battery-powered snow blower is the next step in the direction of powerful snow throwers. The advantage of it is that it cleans portable and environmentally friendly. Depending on the manufacturer and quality, the supplied rechargeable battery lasts up to one hour and this is sufficient for a smaller plot. For a larger plot of land, it is too low-performance with a low throw-out distance and also the catchment width of the snow is comparatively low. But it is relatively cheap available to other, more powerful models.

2.1 Greenworks PRO 20-Inch 80V Cordless Snow Thrower, Battery Not Included 2601302

● Quickly clear your driveway, sidewalks, patios, etc with a 20-in clearing path

● Up to 10-in of clearing depth

● Quiet, maintenance free brushless motor technology

● 180 Degree rotating chute for desired snow displacement

● For peak performance, use battery that is being stored at room temperature. The snow thrower may not properly start if the battery temperature is too cold.

● If unit does not start, remove battery from snow thrower and allow it to warm indoors for 10 minutes or longer. Reinstall battery and try again

B00YYPQUMY

$227.89

2.2 Snow Joe SJ623E 18-Inch 15 Amp Electric Single Stage Snow Thrower

● Versatile: ideal for clearing snow off mid-to-large sized driveways and walkways

● MAINTENANCE-FREE: No gas, oil or tune-ups make it effortless to start and maintain

● Powerful: 15-amp motor moves up to 720 lbs. of snow per minute

● Steel auger: 4-blade Steel auger cuts 18 in. Wide by 10 in. Deep with each pass

● Directional Chute: 180° adjustable directional Chute throws snow up to 25 ft.

● Halogen light: 23 W halogen light to clear paths day or night

● Clean-out tool: universal Chute clean-out tool included to help remove snow build-up

● We’ve got you covered! : your new snow thrower is backed by the Snow Joe + sun Joe customer promise. We will warrant New products for two years from the date of purchase. No questions asked. Contact Snow Joe + sun Joe customer support at 1-866-766-9563 for further assistance.

B008FV5R2C

$198.48

The electric snow blower

The electric snow blower combines a low weight with comparatively strong performance. Although the performance is not comparable with a gasoline snow blower, it is much more powerful than the electric version with battery. In addition, it is quiet, because only the cutter itself and no motor makes for noise. Only the cable can be annoying because, as with lawn mowing, make sure that the cable is out of reach of the router and visible in the snow.

The electric snowblower is suitable for both smaller land and larger land, however, the processing of a larger property with an electric snow blower takes longer than with a gas powered snow blower

3.1 Toro 38381 18-Inch 15 Amp Electric 1800 Power Curve Snow Blower

● Number 1 Brand of electric snow thrower in the United States

● Moves up to 700-Pounds of snow per minute for efficient snow clearing

● 15 Amp electric snow blower for walkways, patios, decks, small driveways, and other residential areas

● 18-Inch clearance width and 12-Inch intake height for quick clearing

● Power Curve technology cleans down to the pavement and helps prevent clogging; 160-degree adjustable chute for optimal snow-blowing control

● Full-bail ergonomic handle, lift handle, quick level, zip deflector, lightweight design, and easy assembly

B003FIQKYO

$264.83

3.2 Greenworks 2600202 20″ Electric Snowthrower, 13 Amp Light Kit

● 13 amp motor delivers powerful results for gas alternative

● 20-Inch clearing path and 10-inch clearing depth

● Adjustable 180 degree directional chute makes snow throwing manageable

● Powerful dual LED lights for greater visibility any time of the day

● Discharge snow up to 20-feet

B00R4R2ENS

$181.80

The gasoline snow blower

The gasoline snow blower is the Ferrari among the snowblowers. It is powerful, has a large intake width and ejection distance. Ideal for a snowy and icy winter and large plots. The flip side of the gasoline snow blower is the price as well as consequential costs and the high noise level of the device. With a gasoline snow blower not only the fuel costs are added, but also the costs of other spare parts such as spark plugs. Furthermore, the engine and the associated strong performance associated with a high noise level, which is why the use on a Sunday morning, for example, is not recommended.

4.1 Snow Joe iON8024-CT 80-Volt iONMAX Cordless Two Stage Snow Blower | 24-Inch | 4-Speed | Headlights | Tool Only

● Core Tool Only (Battery and Charger not included).Terrain : Sloped with Obstacles

● Revolutionary battery-powered, self-propelled two-stage snow blower

● Integrated, illuminated push-button display: LEDs indicate direction, speed selection, battery power levels

● Cutting-edge 4-speed digital drive system (3-speed XPORT for rapid return at the end of a snow-clearing run)

● ETL approved; Full 2-year warranty

B07281HHYL

$481.47

4.2 Greenworks PRO 20-Inch 80V Cordless Snow Thrower, Battery Not Included 2601302

● Quickly clear your driveway, sidewalks, patios, etc with a 20-in clearing path

● Up to 10-in of clearing depth

● Quiet, maintenance free brushless motor technology

● 180 Degree rotating chute for desired snow displacement

● For peak performance, use battery that is being stored at room temperature. The snow thrower may not properly start if the battery temperature is too cold.

● If unit does not start, remove battery from snow thrower and allow it to warm indoors for 10 minutes or longer. Reinstall battery and try again

B00YYPQUMY

$227.89

The different drive stage of a snow blower

A snow blower not only differs in the source of energy supply, but also in the different drive levels.

The single-stage tiller

The single-stage snow blower is often found in the battery or electric drive and therefore belongs to the ice tiger segment. It is neither very powerful nor complex in design. It is suitable for smaller plots and short sidewalks, as well as lighter snow. These absorb the blades on the milling shaft and transport it directly over the discharge chute.

The advantage of this simple design is a medium ejection distance of up to ten meters, a low weight and a comparatively low purchase price.

The disadvantage is that the machine reaches its limits in wet snow or in inaccessible terrain and does not eject snow.

The multi-stage snow blower

A multi-stage snow blower is rarely found on electric snow blowers, as they seldom have enough power for this type of construction. The difference to the single-stage snow blower lies in the two-stage ejection process. In the first step, the blades scrape and collect the snow / ice and crush the mass. In the second step, a worm / bucket or blower picks up the material and throws it over the shaft. This intermediate step ensures significantly better crushing of ice and wet snow than with a single-stage snow blower.

The advantage of the multi-stage device is the stronger performance, an application even in slope areas and an ejection distance of up to 15 meters.

The disadvantage, however, is that these machines are significantly more expensive and prone to repairs due to more spare parts. Furthermore, the high weight ensures a more cumbersome operation.

The different drive types of a snow blower

The last difference with snow blowers lies in the way the machine is driven.

The drill drive

When drilling drive no additional drive for the wheels is installed. The person therefore pushes the snowblower slightly and the device moves on through the auger of the milling system. For this purpose are on the router gumminps, however, which are prone to damage from lying around pointed stones or branches.

The wheel drive

The wheel drive is much more manoeuvrable and more comfortable than the drill drive. Even on very winding surfaces, the snowthrower with wheel drive is perfect. In addition, machines with wheel drive usually have five forward gears and at least one reverse gear. This also reinforces the agile driving feel of the miller. Only the tires can spin with poor tires and excessive ice.

The caterpillar drive

The snow thrower with caterpillar drive is again the Ferrari of the snow blower. It is almost as manoeuvrable as a wheeled tiller, thanks to independently driven rubber bands on both sides. The precise control is supported by a multi-gear system as in the wheel drive and is perfectly suitable for large, uneven areas or even slope areas.

Advantages and disadvantages of a snow blower

The advantages

The snowthrower takes on a crucial function, it supports and relieves the back. When shoveling snow, herniated discs often occur, as the weight of the snow in combination with rapid, rotational movements leads to uneven loads on the spine. The snowthrower takes over these tedious tasks, while the user merely pushes the device lightly.

A snowblower saves time. A snowblower does the same job in much less time. This is particularly advantageous in heavy snowfall, as often the free rocked part of the property at the end of the snow tipping is already white again.

The last advantage of snow blowers is that powerful models not only remove snow, but also smaller branches, autumn leaves or even ice. Especially the latter is often difficult to remove by salt, but the snow blower helps.

The advantages at a glance:

Health Gentle

time-saving

Not only removes snow

The disadvantage

A high quality snowblower is expensive. A high-performance model costs more than a thousand euros and the follow-up costs in the form of gasoline and spark plugs are not cheap. Even a powerful electric model costs several hundred dollars

What should I consider when buying a snow blower?

Depending on the plot and its nature, several factors play a role in the choice of a snow blower. Regardless of the price of the device, the following points should be noted before buying:

The size of the property

In a multi-family house with a small walkway or only a garage, a small electric snowblower is absolutely sufficient. If the apartment on the top floor and no possibility of electricity connection is offered, in particular offers the variant with a battery. For a larger property with its own yard or a larger piece of the sidewalk, the variant is suitable with gasoline engine.

The snowfall

In rural areas or in the mountains, it snows much more in winter than in urban areas in the north. Therefore, the model varies depending on the severity of the snowfall. In places where snow falls more than 30 centimeters on average, a gasoline engine is recommended and in cities with very little snowfall, an electric motor is sufficient.

The floor

The soil plays a crucial role in removing snow masses. If the snow falls only on concrete or paved ground, it can be easily removed and an electric motor is sufficient. However, if the terrain is rather rough and not secured, it needs a powerful gasoline engine.

slopes

For a property on a slope is not clear winner. Although the powerful gasoline engine offers a better cleaning of the terrain, but this is also difficult and unwieldy in “mountain driving”. The lighter / electric machine is not as powerful, but much more agile and better suited in some cases.

The weight of the machine

If pushing a snowthrower with a gasoline engine is too strenuous, the electric variant may be better, despite less power. The weight of the machine should always be in relation to your own body weight and never be heavier than this.

The ejection distance

For the ejection range, the motto is: “The farther, the better.” If the throwing distance is small, the tiller may need to travel several times over the yard of the property so that the snow is completely removed. Therefore, the range should be adapted to the plot. Possible are up to 15 meters.

follow repairs

If you are a little versed in simple mechanics and have no idea about engines, you should consider follow-up repairs for complex equipment. Gasoline engines are complex and contain many spare parts. Therefore, it is advisable to inform yourself on forums or in the specialist market on the subject.

How much is a snowflake?

A snowman is like a car. The more extra features or options installed, the more expensive the device. A simple non-motor snowflake is available from $ 100 and offers a good item.

An electric model, whether battery-powered or wired, costs at least $ 500

The upper class prices represent snowmen with gasoline engines. It can cost more than $ 2000, in exchange for powerful cleaning, power steering, lighting or heating handles to warm hands during cleaning.

How can I plant a snow tree on a lawn tractor?

If you own a lawn tractor, you can also buy a suitable snow cutter for the equipment. The router is located in front of the muzzle of the device and performs its function through the motor of the lawn tractors. For this, many manufacturers provide different installation instructions, depending on the device. Typically, the cutting attachment must simply be removed and the milling attachment screwed in. The advantage of this method is easy to clean, the disadvantage is the high price of the lawn mower plus the snow blower.

What should I consider when using a snow generator?

A snowflake is a life-threatening machine and its use requires certain protective measures. That is:

Do not drink alcohol or medicine before cleaning

Do not remove small wedge parts when turning on the machine

Do not reverse due to dangerous tripping

Drive in the direction of the wind

Wear hearing protection

Wear gloves

Wear non-slip and safety shoes

How can I improve the launch of a snowman?

The release of a snowman determines the working speed. But often this clogs and thus the release is no longer guaranteed. To prevent this, there are the following capabilities:

Work slower to prevent constipation

Teflon spray or silicon spray prevents snow from sticking to metal

Modify snowflakes by installing rubber between the cutting parts and the cover, which helps prevent freezing

Overview and comparison of snow blower testing: Conclusion

Here you will find:

A detailed purchase advice for current snow blowers

A summary of independent snow blowers Tests of prestigious test magazines such as Stiftung Warentest with the respective test winners

A comparison of what we believe is currently the best snow throwers from popular brands such as Honda, Hecht, Mtd, Toro, Holzinger, Fuxtec, McCulloch, Ariens, Obi, Wolf, Köppl, etc. on the market

Tips to buy a rechargeable battery, electric or gasoline snow blower (with caterpillar drive) online

It is winter, the first snowfall sets in and over the night the entire property is snowed in. In principle, this is not a problem, but there is a problem in Germany. This means that every landowner is obliged to protect the other people by cleaning adjacent sidewalks and there is no risk of slipping. To comply with this obligation is very tedious during a strong winter and with a snow shovel. For this reason, snowblowers have been invented.

What is a snow blower?

A snow blower is a kind of vacuum cleaner for the snow. It facilitates the removal of snow and smaller chunks of ice. Especially with larger land or commercial use a snowblower is a relief. It cleans quickly and thoroughly snowy and even icy surfaces and spares even the back. In conventional snow removal with a shovel, the person has to stoop in the snow or shovel the heavy snow aside. This task is done completely by the milling machine, without damaging cleaning for the back.

Top 5 best selling products for snow blowers

Toro 38381 18-Inch 15 Amp Electric 1800 Power Curve Snow Blower

● umber 1 Brand of electric snow thrower in the United States

● Moves up to 700-Pounds of snow per minute for efficient snow clearing

● 15 Amp electric snow blower for walkways, patios, decks, small driveways, and other residential areas

● 18-Inch clearance width and 12-Inch intake height for quick clearing

● Power Curve technology cleans down to the pavement and helps prevent clogging; 160-degree adjustable chute for optimal snow-blowing control

● Full-bail ergonomic handle, lift handle, quick level, zip deflector, lightweight design, and easy assembly

B003FIQKYO

$264.83

Greenworks 2600202 20″ Electric Snowthrower, 13 Amp Light Kit

● 13 amp motor delivers powerful results for gas alternative

● 20-Inch clearing path and 10-inch clearing depth

● Adjustable 180 degree directional chute makes snow throwing manageable

● Powerful dual LED lights for greater visibility any time of the day

● Discharge snow up to 20-feet

B00R4R2ENS

$181.80

Snow Joe SJ622E 18-Inch 15 Amp Electric Single Stage Snow Thrower

● Ideal for clearing snow off mid-to-large sized driveways and walkways

● No gas, oil or tune-ups make it effortless to start and maintain

● Powerful 15-amp motor moves up to 720 lbs of snow per minute

● 4-blade steel auger cuts 18 in. wide by 10 in. deep with each pass

● ETL approved; Full 2-year warranty

B008FV5R18

$156.15

GreenWorks 26022 10 Amp 16″ Corded Snow Thrower

● Powerful 10 Amp Motor for premium power and performance

● Clearing width of 16″ ensures job is done quickly and efficiently in small to medium size yards

● Clearing depth of 6″ allows this snow shovel to get down to the sidewalk, clearing all snow out of its path

● 14″ impeller clears up to 600 lbs. of snow per minute

● Discharge distance: Up to 25-ft.

B0030BG1KE

$107.94

Snow Joe SJ627E 22-Inch 15-Amp Electric Snow Thrower w/Dual LED Lights

● Versatile: ideal for quick snow pickups on mid-sized driveways and walkways

● Powerful: 15-amp electric motor moves up to 25 tons/hr. Of snow and clears a 22-in x 13-in path in a single pass

● Led lights: 2 x 1. 5 W LED lights facilitate night-time snow removal

● Steel auger: all-steel auger cuts 22 in. Wide by 13 in. Deep path with each pass

● We’ve got you covered!: your new snow thrower is backed by the Snow Joe + sun Joe customer promise. We will warrant New, powered products for two years from the date of purchase. No questions asked. Contact Snow Joe + sun Joe customer support at 1-866-766-9563 for further assistance.

B075NMXLSS

$258.99

How does a snowblower work?

Snow blowers have a variety of functions. Making a blanket statement is therefore difficult. However, some models have either a milling drum or a blast wheel. Both types are equipped with inclined blades at the front of the machine. They chop up the snow and use centrifugal force to move it in the direction of the discharge chute using caterpillars (other shovels). There, the snow is ejected from the side. The tapered blades are very sharp to chop up chunks of ice. However, the ice uses the blades over time, which is why they should be sharpened or replaced.

What types of snow blowers are there?

The snowthrower is similar to a lawnmower available in different variants and each variant has its advantages and disadvantages.

The hand snow blower

The manual snow blower / manual snow blower is the entry-level model. It has no engine and is very similar to a conventional snowboard. The difference is that they use the screws on the sliding surface to move the snow to the side. The caterpillars themselves are not very efficient and in wet / heavy snow the cutter clogs quickly. Therefore, it serves only as a better snow shovel and can only be used on very small plots.

1.2 Greenworks 12-Inch 8 Amp Corded Snow Shovel 2600802

● GreenWorks lightweight and powerful snow shovels help you easily move snow out of your way

● 13 inch shoveling width and power to throw snow out of your way

● Best for snow depth up to 6″

● For peak performance, use battery that is being stored at room temperature. The snow thrower may not properly start if the battery temperature is too cold.

● If unit does not start, remove battery from snow thrower and allow it to warm indoors for 10 minutes or longer. Reinstall battery and try again

B00YYPQPDI

$81.83

1.1 Earthwise SN74016 40-Volt Cordless Electric Snow Shovel, Brushless Motor, 16-Inch width, 300lbs/Minute (Battery and Charger Included)

● Powerful and Efficient Brushless Motor Moves 300 lbs of Snow Per min; Cordless: 40-Volt 4Ah (Battery and Charger Included)

● 16″ Clearing Width; 8″ Clearing Depth; 32′ Snow Throwing Distance

● The 6″ Rear Wheels makes this snow shovel extremly easy to use and transport

● Temperature Resistant Dual Blade Auger W/Adjustable Snow Throwing Direction

● Quickly tackle snow jobs around the house: sidewalks, walkways, steps, decks, and other residential areas

B073V482GX

$184.91

The battery-powered snow blower

The battery-powered snow blower is the next step in the direction of powerful snow throwers. The advantage of it is that it cleans portable and environmentally friendly. Depending on the manufacturer and quality, the supplied rechargeable battery lasts up to one hour and this is sufficient for a smaller plot. For a larger plot of land, it is too low-performance with a low throw-out distance and also the catchment width of the snow is comparatively low. But it is relatively cheap available to other, more powerful models.

2.1 Greenworks PRO 20-Inch 80V Cordless Snow Thrower, Battery Not Included 2601302

● Quickly clear your driveway, sidewalks, patios, etc with a 20-in clearing path

● Up to 10-in of clearing depth

● Quiet, maintenance free brushless motor technology

● 180 Degree rotating chute for desired snow displacement

● For peak performance, use battery that is being stored at room temperature. The snow thrower may not properly start if the battery temperature is too cold.

● If unit does not start, remove battery from snow thrower and allow it to warm indoors for 10 minutes or longer. Reinstall battery and try again

B00YYPQUMY

$227.89

2.2 Snow Joe SJ623E 18-Inch 15 Amp Electric Single Stage Snow Thrower

● Versatile: ideal for clearing snow off mid-to-large sized driveways and walkways

● MAINTENANCE-FREE: No gas, oil or tune-ups make it effortless to start and maintain

● Powerful: 15-amp motor moves up to 720 lbs. of snow per minute

● Steel auger: 4-blade Steel auger cuts 18 in. Wide by 10 in. Deep with each pass

● Directional Chute: 180° adjustable directional Chute throws snow up to 25 ft.

● Halogen light: 23 W halogen light to clear paths day or night

● Clean-out tool: universal Chute clean-out tool included to help remove snow build-up

● We’ve got you covered! : your new snow thrower is backed by the Snow Joe + sun Joe customer promise. We will warrant New products for two years from the date of purchase. No questions asked. Contact Snow Joe + sun Joe customer support at 1-866-766-9563 for further assistance.

B008FV5R2C

$198.48

The electric snow blower

The electric snow blower combines a low weight with comparatively strong performance. Although the performance is not comparable with a gasoline snow blower, it is much more powerful than the electric version with battery. In addition, it is quiet, because only the cutter itself and no motor makes for noise. Only the cable can be annoying because, as with lawn mowing, make sure that the cable is out of reach of the router and visible in the snow.

The electric snowblower is suitable for both smaller land and larger land, however, the processing of a larger property with an electric snow blower takes longer than with a gas powered snow blower

3.1 Toro 38381 18-Inch 15 Amp Electric 1800 Power Curve Snow Blower

● Number 1 Brand of electric snow thrower in the United States

● Moves up to 700-Pounds of snow per minute for efficient snow clearing

● 15 Amp electric snow blower for walkways, patios, decks, small driveways, and other residential areas

● 18-Inch clearance width and 12-Inch intake height for quick clearing

● Power Curve technology cleans down to the pavement and helps prevent clogging; 160-degree adjustable chute for optimal snow-blowing control

● Full-bail ergonomic handle, lift handle, quick level, zip deflector, lightweight design, and easy assembly

B003FIQKYO

$264.83

3.2 Greenworks 2600202 20″ Electric Snowthrower, 13 Amp Light Kit

● 13 amp motor delivers powerful results for gas alternative

● 20-Inch clearing path and 10-inch clearing depth

● Adjustable 180 degree directional chute makes snow throwing manageable

● Powerful dual LED lights for greater visibility any time of the day

● Discharge snow up to 20-feet

B00R4R2ENS

$181.80

The gasoline snow blower

The gasoline snow blower is the Ferrari among the snowblowers. It is powerful, has a large intake width and ejection distance. Ideal for a snowy and icy winter and large plots. The flip side of the gasoline snow blower is the price as well as consequential costs and the high noise level of the device. With a gasoline snow blower not only the fuel costs are added, but also the costs of other spare parts such as spark plugs. Furthermore, the engine and the associated strong performance associated with a high noise level, which is why the use on a Sunday morning, for example, is not recommended.

4.1 Snow Joe iON8024-CT 80-Volt iONMAX Cordless Two Stage Snow Blower | 24-Inch | 4-Speed | Headlights | Tool Only

● Core Tool Only (Battery and Charger not included).Terrain : Sloped with Obstacles

● Revolutionary battery-powered, self-propelled two-stage snow blower

● Integrated, illuminated push-button display: LEDs indicate direction, speed selection, battery power levels

● Cutting-edge 4-speed digital drive system (3-speed XPORT for rapid return at the end of a snow-clearing run)

● ETL approved; Full 2-year warranty

B07281HHYL

$481.47

4.2 Greenworks PRO 20-Inch 80V Cordless Snow Thrower, Battery Not Included 2601302

● Quickly clear your driveway, sidewalks, patios, etc with a 20-in clearing path

● Up to 10-in of clearing depth

● Quiet, maintenance free brushless motor technology

● 180 Degree rotating chute for desired snow displacement

● For peak performance, use battery that is being stored at room temperature. The snow thrower may not properly start if the battery temperature is too cold.

● If unit does not start, remove battery from snow thrower and allow it to warm indoors for 10 minutes or longer. Reinstall battery and try again

B00YYPQUMY

$227.89

The different drive stage of a snow blower

A snow blower not only differs in the source of energy supply, but also in the different drive levels.

The single-stage tiller

The single-stage snow blower is often found in the battery or electric drive and therefore belongs to the ice tiger segment. It is neither very powerful nor complex in design. It is suitable for smaller plots and short sidewalks, as well as lighter snow. These absorb the blades on the milling shaft and transport it directly over the discharge chute.

The advantage of this simple design is a medium ejection distance of up to ten meters, a low weight and a comparatively low purchase price.

The disadvantage is that the machine reaches its limits in wet snow or in inaccessible terrain and does not eject snow.

The multi-stage snow blower

A multi-stage snow blower is rarely found on electric snow blowers, as they seldom have enough power for this type of construction. The difference to the single-stage snow blower lies in the two-stage ejection process. In the first step, the blades scrape and collect the snow / ice and crush the mass. In the second step, a worm / bucket or blower picks up the material and throws it over the shaft. This intermediate step ensures significantly better crushing of ice and wet snow than with a single-stage snow blower.

The advantage of the multi-stage device is the stronger performance, an application even in slope areas and an ejection distance of up to 15 meters.

The disadvantage, however, is that these machines are significantly more expensive and prone to repairs due to more spare parts. Furthermore, the high weight ensures a more cumbersome operation.

The different drive types of a snow blower

The last difference with snow blowers lies in the way the machine is driven.

The drill drive

When drilling drive no additional drive for the wheels is installed. The person therefore pushes the snowblower slightly and the device moves on through the auger of the milling system. For this purpose are on the router gumminps, however, which are prone to damage from lying around pointed stones or branches.

The wheel drive

The wheel drive is much more manoeuvrable and more comfortable than the drill drive. Even on very winding surfaces, the snowthrower with wheel drive is perfect. In addition, machines with wheel drive usually have five forward gears and at least one reverse gear. This also reinforces the agile driving feel of the miller. Only the tires can spin with poor tires and excessive ice.

The caterpillar drive

The snow thrower with caterpillar drive is again the Ferrari of the snow blower. It is almost as manoeuvrable as a wheeled tiller, thanks to independently driven rubber bands on both sides. The precise control is supported by a multi-gear system as in the wheel drive and is perfectly suitable for large, uneven areas or even slope areas.

Advantages and disadvantages of a snow blower

The advantages

The snowthrower takes on a crucial function, it supports and relieves the back. When shoveling snow, herniated discs often occur, as the weight of the snow in combination with rapid, rotational movements leads to uneven loads on the spine. The snowthrower takes over these tedious tasks, while the user merely pushes the device lightly.

A snowblower saves time. A snowblower does the same job in much less time. This is particularly advantageous in heavy snowfall, as often the free rocked part of the property at the end of the snow tipping is already white again.

The last advantage of snow blowers is that powerful models not only remove snow, but also smaller branches, autumn leaves or even ice. Especially the latter is often difficult to remove by salt, but the snow blower helps.

The advantages at a glance:

Health Gentle

time-saving

Not only removes snow

The disadvantage

A high quality snowblower is expensive. A high-performance model costs more than a thousand euros and the follow-up costs in the form of gasoline and spark plugs are not cheap. Even a powerful electric model costs several hundred dollars

What should I consider when buying a snow blower?

Depending on the plot and its nature, several factors play a role in the choice of a snow blower. Regardless of the price of the device, the following points should be noted before buying:

The size of the property

In a multi-family house with a small walkway or only a garage, a small electric snowblower is absolutely sufficient. If the apartment on the top floor and no possibility of electricity connection is offered, in particular offers the variant with a battery. For a larger property with its own yard or a larger piece of the sidewalk, the variant is suitable with gasoline engine.

The snowfall

In rural areas or in the mountains, it snows much more in winter than in urban areas in the north. Therefore, the model varies depending on the severity of the snowfall. In places where snow falls more than 30 centimeters on average, a gasoline engine is recommended and in cities with very little snowfall, an electric motor is sufficient.

The floor

The soil plays a crucial role in removing snow masses. If the snow falls only on concrete or paved ground, it can be easily removed and an electric motor is sufficient. However, if the terrain is rather rough and not secured, it needs a powerful gasoline engine.

slopes

For a property on a slope is not clear winner. Although the powerful gasoline engine offers a better cleaning of the terrain, but this is also difficult and unwieldy in “mountain driving”. The lighter / electric machine is not as powerful, but much more agile and better suited in some cases.

The weight of the machine

If pushing a snowthrower with a gasoline engine is too strenuous, the electric variant may be better, despite less power. The weight of the machine should always be in relation to your own body weight and never be heavier than this.

The ejection distance

For the ejection range, the motto is: “The farther, the better.” If the throwing distance is small, the tiller may need to travel several times over the yard of the property so that the snow is completely removed. Therefore, the range should be adapted to the plot. Possible are up to 15 meters.

follow repairs

If you are a little versed in simple mechanics and have no idea about engines, you should consider follow-up repairs for complex equipment. Gasoline engines are complex and contain many spare parts. Therefore, it is advisable to inform yourself on forums or in the specialist market on the subject.

How much is a snowflake?

A snowman is like a car. The more extra features or options installed, the more expensive the device. A simple non-motor snowflake is available from $ 100 and offers a good item.

An electric model, whether battery-powered or wired, costs at least $ 500

The upper class prices represent snowmen with gasoline engines. It can cost more than $ 2000, in exchange for powerful cleaning, power steering, lighting or heating handles to warm hands during cleaning.

How can I plant a snow tree on a lawn tractor?

If you own a lawn tractor, you can also buy a suitable snow cutter for the equipment. The router is located in front of the muzzle of the device and performs its function through the motor of the lawn tractors. For this, many manufacturers provide different installation instructions, depending on the device. Typically, the cutting attachment must simply be removed and the milling attachment screwed in. The advantage of this method is easy to clean, the disadvantage is the high price of the lawn mower plus the snow blower.

What should I consider when using a snow generator?

A snowflake is a life-threatening machine and its use requires certain protective measures. That is:

Do not drink alcohol or medicine before cleaning

Do not remove small wedge parts when turning on the machine

Do not reverse due to dangerous tripping

Drive in the direction of the wind

Wear hearing protection

Wear gloves

Wear non-slip and safety shoes

How can I improve the launch of a snowman?

The release of a snowman determines the working speed. But often this clogs and thus the release is no longer guaranteed. To prevent this, there are the following capabilities:

Work slower to prevent constipation

Teflon spray or silicon spray prevents snow from sticking to metal

Modify snowflakes by installing rubber between the cutting parts and the cover, which helps prevent freezing

Overview and comparison of snow blower testing: Conclusion

A snowflake makes it easier to clean property during the winter. Depending on the drive, type of power supply or additional functionality, prices and performance vary. Small plots are well served by an electric motor, while large plots can be cleaned more easily by gasoline engines.

A snowflake makes it easier to clean property during the winter. Depending on the drive, type of power supply or additional functionality, prices and performance vary. Small plots are well served by an electric motor, while large plots can be cleaned more easily by gasoline engines.