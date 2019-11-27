What are the technical benefits of using a DeWalt wireless screwdriver?

Dewalt wireless screwdriver

DeWalt cordless screwdrivers adapt to DeWalt’s admirable history. Since its inception in 1924, the company has lived with its reputation for setting new standards. This is also evident in the DeWalt wireless screwdriver. That is why we wrote this post for you about the DeWalt device.

DeWalt: Innovation and creativity are very important

DeWalt was founded to storm the market with an entirely new woodworking machine. The Wonder Worker 1924 device marked the beginning of an era. This era continues to this day and reflects from time to time the creativity and innovation of the DeWalt company. Therefore, you can also be prepared in the field of DeWalt wireless screwdriver on one or another positive surprise.

What stands out with a wireless screwdriver from DeWalt?

Like every manufacturer in the quality segment, DeWalt cordless screwdrivers have exceptional quality features. So you can expect to be completely convinced in the following points:

Digital wireless screwdriver

Robust design

DeWalt wireless screwdriver relies on the metal cage design for wireless screwdrivers. This is particularly powerful, for example, compared to Makita instead. Because Makita uses a trick: Specifically, the manufacturer makes his wireless screwdriver particularly easy by replacing the protective plastic casing with plastic. This can be very comfortable at work, but makes the device more vulnerable at the same time. Accordingly, DeWalt represents an extremely large selection.

Digital cordless screwdriver DeWalt

To demonstrate the aspect of full innovation: DeWalt wireless screwdriver is the first to make a leap in the digital age. This proves helpful in that you can make optimal use diagnostics. Also better tune DeWalt wireless screwdriver for your work.

Strict quality standards

Strict quality standards are the reason for DeWalt’s position in the world market. Because manufacturers create innovation and creativity. But he never deviated from fixed standards that make the device reliable and of high quality.

What are the technical benefits of using a DeWalt wireless screwdriver?

The following aspects are important in terms of technical data and options:

Battery voltage and battery capacity

At these points, you will find a lot of choices on DeWalt Drilling. Of course, the Dewalt 18V wireless screwdriver is also included in the offer. This battery voltage, combined with high battery capacity, gives you great performance

Torque

The torque can usually be adjusted in several stages. Moreover, the drills from DeWalt bring some convincing rotation every minute. This is favored by the extremely powerful engine. Because unlike many other manufacturers, DeWalt relies on Dreigang’s full metal gears. Such a three-wheel all-metal gearbox opens up new possibilities for flexibility and speed. Due to strong torque and good idle speed are preferred.

Chuck capacity

The specified chuck length and performance of the DeWalt screwdrivers allow the most powerful drilling in different materials. This depends on the model. But in general, this can be found in most DeWalt devices.