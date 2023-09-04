Products recommended in the post contain affiliate links. We may receive a commission when you buy something through our posts.

The kitchen sink and faucet are among the most frequently used appliances in any home. A touchless kitchen faucet is a practical addition to any kitchen because of how chaotic and/or filthy cooking and cleaning can be.

In today's modern kitchen, convenience and hygiene are top priorities. One innovative solution to meet these needs is the touchless kitchen faucet. In this comprehensive guide, we'll explore what a touchless kitchen faucet is as well as how it works and its pros and cons,

What is a Touchless Kitchen Faucet?

A touchless kitchen faucet is a cutting-edge plumbing fixture designed to streamline daily kitchen tasks. Unlike traditional faucets that require manual manipulation of handles or knobs, touchless faucets operate via motion sensors. These sensors detect the presence of a user’s hand or an object, activating the flow of water without the need for physical contact. These faucets often incorporate advanced technology, making them not only convenient but also energy-efficient.

How Does a Touchless Kitchen Faucet Work?

The technology included in today’s touchless kitchen faucets makes it possible to turn on the water supply with a simple wave of the hand. Instead, you may turn on the water by putting your hand beneath the spout; the flow will cease as soon as you remove your hand.

Automatic kitchen faucets, often known as touchless faucets, not only save time but also help keep the sink cleaner. Continue reading for more information on touchless faucets.

Components of a Touchless Kitchen Faucet That Does

A touchless or automated kitchen faucet is comprised of four primary components that work together to form the whole. A spout, a sensor window, a solenoid valve, and a power supply are among the components that make up this item.

1. Sensor

Automatic faucet sensors are normally on the spout’s lip or base. Hunker says their kitchen faucets employ presence sensors to detect a hand beneath the spout instead of motion sensors. The faucet turns on when the sensor detects hands beneath the spout. The sensor turns off the faucet again when you remove your hands.

Hunker says most automated faucet sensors feature a tiny infrared light adjacent to a detector. The sensor turns on the faucet valve when your hands are within a few inches of the spout by bouncing infrared light off your skin to the detector.

While this is popular, some automated faucets incorporate an ultrasonic field sensor. When your hands interrupt an ultrasonic field sensor, the faucet valve turns on.

Typically, a sensor attached to the sink’s faucet will operate the solenoid valve. Depending on the direction of the electric current, a solenoid may exert either a pushing or pulling force, as explained by Hunker. A rubber disc in the diaphragm valves regulates the flow of water. The valve will remain closed until it gets a signal from the sensor. When this occurs, water may flow freely since the solenoid has opened the valve. After the sensor indicates that no hands are present, the solenoid will force the valve to shut.

3. Spout

All the components of an automated faucet are stored in the spout. Spouts come in a variety of materials. Faucets may range from inexpensive ones made of zinc to high-end options made of brass or copper. Spouts are often nickel or chrome plated for durability and aesthetics.

4. Power source

A power supply is required for any touchless or automated faucet to function. Hunker explains that although dry-cell batteries power certain models, an AC transformer provides power for others.

5. Toggle-Switch Faucets

In addition to faucets that need no touching at all, you also have the option of selecting a faucet that opens with a single touch. Touch faucets have sensors in both the spout and the handle of the faucet. These sensors enable you to initiate the flow of water just by tapping the faucet.

These faucets offer manual modes in addition to the touch-activated ones that allow users to turn the water on with the touch of a finger, forearm, or hand.

Pros of Touchless Kitchen Faucets

Hygiene and Cleanliness : One of the primary advantages of touchless kitchen faucets is their ability to enhance hygiene in the kitchen. Since you don’t have to touch the faucet handles with dirty or greasy hands, you can prevent the transfer of germs and contaminants. This is particularly valuable when handling raw food.

: One of the primary advantages of touchless kitchen faucets is their ability to enhance hygiene in the kitchen. Since you don’t have to touch the faucet handles with dirty or greasy hands, you can prevent the transfer of germs and contaminants. This is particularly valuable when handling raw food. Convenience : Touchless faucets are incredibly convenient, especially when your hands are occupied or messy. You can simply wave your hand or place a dish under the faucet, and it will start flowing without the need to turn a handle.

: Touchless faucets are incredibly convenient, especially when your hands are occupied or messy. You can simply wave your hand or place a dish under the faucet, and it will start flowing without the need to turn a handle. Water Conservation : Many touchless faucets are equipped with sensors that control the water flow. They can reduce water wastage by automatically turning off when not in use. This feature contributes to water conservation and lowers utility bills.

: Many touchless faucets are equipped with sensors that control the water flow. They can reduce water wastage by automatically turning off when not in use. This feature contributes to water conservation and lowers utility bills. Style and Modern Aesthetics: Touchless faucets come in sleek and modern designs that can enhance the overall aesthetics of your kitchen. They are available in various finishes to match your kitchen decor.

Cons of Touchless Kitchen Faucets

Initial Cost : Touchless kitchen faucets tend to be more expensive than traditional faucets. The installation may require professional help, adding to the overall cost.

: Touchless kitchen faucets tend to be more expensive than traditional faucets. The installation may require professional help, adding to the overall cost. Dependency on Power : Most touchless faucets rely on electricity to power the sensors and solenoid valves. In the event of a power outage or battery failure, you may temporarily lose access to running water.

: Most touchless faucets rely on electricity to power the sensors and solenoid valves. In the event of a power outage or battery failure, you may temporarily lose access to running water. Sensor Sensitivity : The sensors in touchless faucets can be overly sensitive at times, leading to unintentional activations. This can result in water splashing or wastage.

: The sensors in touchless faucets can be overly sensitive at times, leading to unintentional activations. This can result in water splashing or wastage. Maintenance: Touchless faucets, with their advanced technology, may require more maintenance than traditional faucets. Components like sensors and batteries need periodic checks and replacements.

How To Install a Touchless Kitchen Faucet

YouTube source

What is a touchless kitchen faucet FAQ

What makes a touchless faucet work?

Touchless faucets work with sensors that respond to motion, sound, or heat (or a combination of those) to turn it on without having to touch it. Both touch and touchless faucets can be powered either with a/c connection to the home’s power or with batteries.

How long does a touchless faucet stay on?

Sensor taps usually work on a timer of 10 to 15 seconds. That means the tap will turn off as the user moves their hands away to lather with soap. Most people leave the water running during this time, so an automatic shutoff saves water.

Do touchless faucets turn off automatically?

Many people tend to leave the water running while they are doing other tasks, such as washing their hands or cleaning vegetables. With a touchless faucet, not only is it easier to turn off while you’re busy, but most come equipped with an automatic shut off preset by the manufacturer.

What is the difference between touchless and touch faucets?

Touch faucets differ from touchless faucets in an obvious but significant way. As its name implies, touchless don’t require physical contact to turn on or off. Instead, they use a sensor that can be activated by the wave of a hand near the faucet.

Touchless Kitchen Faucets and Their Price Tag

Touch faucets may be purchased for as little as $169, as reported by Lajmpress. Nonetheless, costs may go up to $600 or more. Both Kitchen and Amazon have touch faucets, with the latter being the more affordable option. Most faucets include all the parts you need to put it in place, so installation shouldn’t be too much of a hassle. According to Lajmpress, a battery pack is often included.

Visit a Kitchen & Bath Classics store to learn more about touchless faucets, or shop online at Amazon for Moen Canada kitchen faucets and other fixtures.

Best Touchless Kitchen Faucet Some Suggestions

1. Moen Align Chrome Motionsense Wave Sensor Single handle pull down kitchen faucet no touch, see on Amazon

2. Moen Sleek Spot Resist Stainless Motionsense Wave Sensor Touchless One-Handle High Arc Pulldown Modern Kitchen Faucet Featuring Power Clean. see on Amazon

3. Moen Arbor Oil Rubbed Bronze Motionsense Wave Touchless One-Handle Pulldown Kitchen Faucet Featuring Power Clean. see on Amazon

Conclusion

In conclusion, a touchless kitchen faucet is a modern plumbing fixture that brings convenience and enhanced hygiene to your kitchen. While they offer numerous advantages, such as improved cleanliness and water conservation, they do come with a higher upfront cost and maintenance considerations. Ultimately, the decision to invest in a touchless kitchen faucet depends on your priorities and budget, but for many, the benefits far outweigh the drawbacks. Embrace innovation and streamline your kitchen experience with a touchless faucet today.

