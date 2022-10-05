Products recommended in the post contain affiliate links. We may receive a commission when you buy something through our posts.

Adding a picnic table to your backyard is a more cost-effective option than purchasing a whole set of outdoor furniture, and you’ll take full use of it by hosting summertime barbecues and dinner parties with friends and family beneath the stars.

The greatest picnic tables for families always seem to win out. We considered things like materials, the number of seats, maximum weight, aesthetics, and functionality while ranking goods. Kevin Lenhart, Yarden’s design director, suggests starting with a decision regarding whether or not you want attached seating at your picnic table.

The Dura-Trel Traditional Picnic Table is our top option because it is built to last from UV-protected vinyl and comes in two convenient sizes (6 and 8 feet in length) to meet your specific requirements.

Find the perfect picnic table for your garden without breaking the budget right here.

Beautiful outdoor dining table for the family – Our top picks

Here is a detailed list of some of the best family dining tables you can buy right now, at various price points. To assist you in choosing the best outdoor table to use. in your backyard

1. Lifetime 22119 Folding Picnic Table, 6 Feet, Putty

Brief description of the item:

This robust picnic table may be used as an additional dining table for a large gathering or as a desk for youngsters to perform their outside arts and crafts. Its length of six feet makes it suitable for ordinary outdoor meals for six to eight people or for use as a spacious buffet during special events. Its stain-resistant, easy-to-clean, and weather-proof design makes it ideal for households with children and pets.

It can be folded down when it’s not in use, making it easy to stow away. The table and benches are both built of high-density polyethylene, a high-tech material that is lighter, stronger, and more durable than wood. The powder-coat finish provides exceptional protection against the elements and corrosion on the 100% steel frame. This foldable table meets or surpasses BIFMA requirements for commercial usage while yet being lightweight and practical enough for domestic use. with dimensions of 72 by 57 by 29.5 inches.

Features

Shape; Rectangle

Seating Capacity 6

Frame Material Alloy Steel

Furniture Finish Alloy Steel

Model Name Folding Picnic Table

Item Weight 35.2 Kilograms

Product details:

Color; Putty

Brand; Lifetime

Special Feature Storage

Assembly Required Yes

Top Material Type High-Density Polyethylene

Base Type Legs

Model Name Folding Picnic Table

Product Dimensions 72 x 57 x 29.5 inches

Item Weight 77.4 pounds

ASIN B0002U3V72

Pros

6 meters in length

This table is stain-proof.

Can be folded flat for storage

is weather-resistant without cracking, breaking, or peeling

Cons

expensive

2. Stansport Heavy-Duty Picnic Table and Bench Set

Brief description of the item:

Commercial Grade Picnic Table and Benches by Stansport Get ready to dine in style no matter where you are. High-density polyethylene is used in the construction of the Stan sports picnic table and two bench seats, and sturdy steel is used in the construction of the table and benches. Simple to set up and put away.

This sturdy table and bench combo is perfect for outdoor picnics and tailgating parties. HDPE is made of high-density polyethylene, which has a higher intermolecular force and tensile strength than lower-density polyethylene because to its minimal branching. Bench and table seating is supported by sturdy telescoping steel legs. It’s spacious enough to feed four hungry campers, quick and easy set up The bench seats fold down and completely nest within the table, making the whole thing easily transportable. A sturdy table and seat set, perfect for a picnic in the park or a backyard BBQ with friends and neighbors.

Product details:

Color Multi

Shape Rectangle

Brand Stansport

Seating Capacity ‎4

Size: ‎X-Large

Top Material Type ‎High-Density Polyethylene

Frame Material ‎Metal

Item Weight ‎43.1 Pounds

Furniture Finish ‎Alloy Steel

Product Dimensions 0.01″D x 0.04″W x 0.06″H

ASIN B004INKYV0

Pros

With its foldable table and four matching seats,

Tops made of tough HDPE plastic, legs and supports made of steel,

Separate usage of the table and benches is possible.

Lightweight and convenient for transport

Cons

Unattractive design

Legs rust if wet

3. Global Industrial 8′ Rectangular Picnic Table, Surface Mount, (96″ Long)

Brief description of the item:

The Rectangular Picnic Table, Surface Mount, 8 ft., Global Industrial, (96 “The Commercial Outdoor Portable Metal Mesh Picnic Table (Extra Long) is perfect for parks, campuses, snack bars, and other high-traffic places that need more seating. Heavy-gauge metal mesh is used in the construction of picnic tables, and a resilient thermoplastic coating is applied to the seats and tabletop. This coating shields the surface, making it smooth and glossy, and also making it cool to the touch, making it suitable for sitting on even in direct sunlight. Moreover, it is available in a rainbow of hues to complement any outdoor space.

The thermoplastic coating will prevent deterioration from sun and moisture exposure as well as mold and vandalism, and it will survive for many years of heavy foot traffic with no need for repairs. The black zinc-rich powder coat finish provides protection for the galvanized steel structure, making it rust-resistant and weatherproof. The improved protection against corrosion provided by the additional zinc-rich layer is useful in any climate. Benches and tables have rounded edges to prevent accidents. Anchoring to the ground provides stability and security and is made possible by mounting tabs. There is a hole in the center of the tabletop that can accommodate an umbrella with a pole that is up to 1-1/2 inches in diameter “diameter. and it comes in a variety of colors to match your backyard decor.

Product details:

Color Blue

Shape Rectangle

Brand Global Industrial

Special Feature Umbrella Hole

Style Industrial

Top Material Type Metal

Base Type Legs

Frame Material Metal

Assembly Required Yes

Product Dimensions 96″D x 62″W x 29.5″H

ASIN B01BHE8V2Q

Pros

The seat and top of this picnic table are made of metal mesh and covered with a thermoplastic.

Thermoplastic coatings will not fade or deteriorate over time,

The sturdy galvanized tubular steel frame protects it from weather and corrosion.

The table and bench edges are rounded to avoid injury.

Cons

The price is really high

4. Little Tikes Fold ‘n Store Picnic Table with Market Umbrella

Brief description of the item:

Our recommendation is the Little Tikes Fold ‘n Store Picnic Table with Market Umbrella. Perfect for little ones, this Endless Adventures Fold ‘n Store Picnic Table comes complete with a Market Umbrella. This picnic table is perfect for playing games, doing crafts, or having lunch since it has seating on all four sides. Young children may learn to interact with others while having fun. The small size makes it convenient for stowing away or mounting on the wall. When folding flat for storage, screws must be removed first.

Its small shape and natural, wood grain style and color let it mix in with other outdoor furniture. In terms of weight, each bench can support up to 200 pounds. You just need to put it together once, and then you can fold it up and put it away. Seats 6 to 8 kids cozily, has a hole in the middle for an included market umbrella and comes in a variety of colors. Produced in the USA

Product details:

Color Brown

Brand Little Tikes

Item Weight 33 Pounds

Style Picnic Table

Assembly Required No

Product Dimensions 62 x 62 x 64 inches

Item Weight 33 pounds

ASIN B00CJD5JJS

Pros

Natural color and style,

Compact design for easy wall mounting.

Assemble it once, then fold, move or store

There is enough room for 6-8 children to sit comfortably; Made in the USA

Cons

It was missing major pieces

5. Cosco Outdoor Living 87902DGR1E 6 ft.

Brief description of the item:

The 6-legged, wood-grain foldable picnic table from COSCO is a wonderful addition to any yard. There is enough room for eight at the outside table. Every single bench here weighs in at a hefty 800 kg. This product can be cleaned quickly and easily, lasts a long time, and requires little upkeep. The seat and tabletop are both crafted from wood grain plastic, while the table itself is supported by a dark gray steel frame.

The COSCO series is intended to fulfill all of your demands for outdoor patio furniture and has space-saving folding groups for large eating and conversation setups. outdoor furniture that can be folded, stacked, or nestled to accommodate a variety of spaces and budgets.

Cosco Outdoor Living 87902DGR1E is a 6-foot Blow Mold, Dark Gray Wood Grain with Gray Steel Leg Picnic Table that is both stylish and adaptable to any client’s existing furniture and design scheme. The furniture is made from long-lasting, weatherproof materials, so it will look great for years to come. When the summer is through, the picnic table may be folded up and stowed away for the winter. It is possible to mail the item while it is folded.

Product details:

Product Dimensions 56.88″D x 72″W x 29.38″H

Color Dark Gray Wood

Shape Rectangle

Brand Cosco Outdoor Living

Style Modern

Room Type Dining Room

Top Material Type Resin

Frame Material Wood

Assembly Required Yes

ASIN B07SXD91PG

Pros

The table can be folded and stored

Design aesthetics

Light and portable

Stain-resistant surface

Cons

Grooves on the tabletop are hard to clean

6. KidKraft Outdoor Wooden Table & Bench Set

Brief description of the item:

KidKraft Espresso Wooden Table and Bench Set with Oatmeal and White Stripe Fabric Cushions and Umbrella, Kids’ Backyard Furniture, Gift for Ages 3 to 8. On sunny days, gather with friends and family around the KidKraft Outdoor patio set for a picnic, a game, or just to hang out. The cushioned seats and movable canopy provide a welcome respite from the summer heat for younger visitors.

This set’s sturdy construction and stain-resistant wood ensure that it will retain its excellent looks for many seasons to come. In most cases, rectangular tables are used. Cover patio furniture when it’s not in use and refinish with stain or paint as required to keep it looking fresh. included with comprehensive, illustrated instructions

Product details:

Color Honey

Brand KidKraft

Size 42.25″ x 22.75″ x 19″

Item Weight 21 Kilograms

Assembly Required Yes

ASIN B00RGBFHYU

Pros

Folding umbrella

Sturdy table and two benches

Preassembled panels cut down on assembly time

Designed with growing children in mind

Cons

Grooves on the tabletop are hard to clean

7. Giantex picnic table and bench set Outdoor Camping Garden

Brief description of the item:

Giantex Outdoor All-Weather Outdoor Patio Furniture Set, Bright Lake, Bright Party, Dining, Lawn, Lawn Furniture Metal-Based Wooden-Textured Backyard This picnic table and chair set is crafted from modified High-Density Polyethylene, which is impact resistant, environmentally friendly, and odorless, and has a wood-like texture for an authentic outdoor experience. The furniture has a natural and high-end feel while being made of Polyethylene, which has a texture comparable to wood.

As an outdoor picnic table set, it also has excellent wear resistance, high temperature, and cold resistance, making it suitable for use in a variety of climates. The anti-ultraviolet layer used in the table’s top prevents cracking, chipping, and peeling. Due to the stain- and maintenance-free table and chair surfaces, less time will be spent cleaning.

The steel frame is very smooth and powder coated to avoid corrosion. The sturdy steel construction of the table and chairs guarantees years of reliable service.

Product details:

Color Grey

Brand Giantex

Room Type Dining Room

Style Modern

Product Dimensions 54 x 28 x 28.5 inches

ASIN B08P7HF3YH

Pros

No harmful smell

Strong and rust-proof steel frame

The table top is covered with an anti-ultraviolet coating

Impact-resistant, environmentally friendly

Cons

Grooves on the tabletop are hard to clean

Brief description of the item:

Portable Lightweight Height-Adjustable for Outdoor Camping, FrenzyBird 70″L x 24″W x 32″H Inch Folding Picnic Table with 6 Stools, Aluminum Table Oxford Mat Chair Set for up to 6 People. This set includes a 23.6-inch-tall folding table and six oxford mat stools “dimensions of 23.60 cm by 5.90 cm by 1.75 cm; lightweight and compact.

Useful in a wide variety of settings, such as outdoor gatherings, indoor gatherings, on the beach, while fishing, at a concert, or at a sporting event. Within a matter of seconds, you can have this table set up and ready to go, and you can modify the height to any of three different heights: 21.65″, 27.5″, or 31.4” “. Features two cross beams, one at each end of the table, for added stability. The tabletop’s solidity and stiffness have been ensured by the presence of four bevels. The height of this stand may be adjusted thanks to its retractable design. The hand strap makes it more convenient to carry around.

Product details:

Color WILL

Shape Rectangle

Brand FrenzyBird

Style 6 Person with Oxford Mat Stools

Top Material Type Aluminum

Frame Material Metal

Furniture Finish Maple

Product Dimensions 40″D x 30″W x 20″H

Item Weight 25.7 pounds

ASIN B08CTZ599W

Pros

Firm and stable bevel

Easy to set up and turn off

With a carry handle, you can carry

Retractable kickstand for proper height adjustment

Perfect multi-use for picnics and camping

Cons

The chair is short compared to the table

9. JustForKids Weatherproof Kids Outdoor Picnic Table Bench Play Table

Brief description of the item:

The JustForKids outdoor picnic table bench is a one-piece, weatherproof design that measures 42″ in length by 36.5″ in width by 20″ in height and requires no assembly. Available in a wide variety of colors, this picnic set can accommodate as many as six young children. You can “unlock” and fold this indoor/outdoor table for easy transport and storage; give this picnic table set to a child for their next birthday or for the holidays.

You can see the extensive battery of tests that our weatherproof table and bench have passed below. Fast and simple pull-and-snap assembly; no tools or assembly needed. The assembly and disassembly both need zero instrumentation; the unit may be snapped together in seconds and folded flat for storage in a cupboard, attic, or basement.

Amazingly vibrant, the forms engraved in this toddlers’ table and bench set make it a joy for young ones to be in its presence (circle, stars, squares, triangle, etc.)

Product details:

Brand JustForKids

Age Range (Description) Toddler

Material Nylon, Plastic

Color Assorted

Size Fits 4-6 Kids

Product Dimensions 42 x 36.5 x 20 inches

Item Weight 26 pounds

ASIN B09KCQWP9Q

Pros

No harmful smell

Stain resistant surface

Setup in seconds, easy storage.

Outdoor picnic table, no assembly required

Cons

Sun exposure can fade the finish

10. Best Choice Products 6-Person Circular Outdoor Wooden Picnic Table for Patio, Backyard

Brief description of the item:

Prime Picks Products Wooden Picnic Table with Benches, 500-pound Weight Capacity, Round, Natural Finish, Seats 6, Perfect for Patio, Backyard, Garden, Do-It-Yourself Since the wood is unfinished, you may easily customize the look of the set to reflect your own style or the aesthetic of your outdoor space. Dimensions: 35″ diameter x 27″ height; capacity: 1,500 lbs.

This picnic table may be used on the patio, in the garden, or even beneath a tree, making it a very adaptable outdoor set. Holds up to 500 pounds per bench so that the whole family may sit down together for a meal; each bench can seat two individuals. The weather-resistant wood used in this picnic table and bench set has a blonde finish, making it a classic addition to any garden for years to come.

Product details:

Color Brown

Shape Round

Style Modern

Seating Capacity 6

Top Material Type Wood

Frame Material Wood

Assembly Required No

Brand Best Choice Products

Product Dimensions 31.5″D x 35″W x 16.5″H

ASIN B01N1WLPOA

Pros

easy to customize

Design aesthetics and portability

it resists stains

This table is stain-proof

Cons

Grooves on the tabletop are hard to clean

What to look for in a picnic table

Style

Traditional picnic tables consist of separate seats that are connected together in the middle, but this design may be cumbersome to move about unless you have a lot of room. expecting to relocate it often,” said. In charge of design at Yardzen is Kevin Lenhart.

He suggests going with a bench-equipped design if you’re short on square footage but still want a number of different seating options. The sofas are easily movable and may be stowed away when not in use or used as additional seating.

The most common shapes for picnic tables are rectangles and circles; other aesthetic considerations include whether or not the tables include openings for patio umbrellas.

Size

Picnic table size is another important factor to think about, both in terms of physical dimensions and the number of people it can accommodate. It’s smart to take a quick measurement of the room to make sure there’s enough room for people to sit and get up from the table.

Material

Picnic tables may be fashioned from a number of different materials, each with its own set of advantages and disadvantages. Investing in a strong and long-lasting material is a must for any outdoor table, adds Lenhart. You need a sturdy table that won’t need replacing after a year or two.

Wood: Traditional picnic tables were crafted from wood, and you can still find plenty of modern alternatives built entirely of the material. Wood is an appealing and long-lasting material, but it is often heavier than others and requires particular maintenance if it is to be left outdoors all year. A wooden picnic table has to be treated regularly to prevent it from rotting in the elements. Johnathan Brewer, a member of the advisory board for The Spruce’s Home Improvement Review, writes, “Wooden picnic tables, for example, will need regular upkeep. Investing in a cover for the table can safeguard it from dirt and moisture.”

Plastic/Resin/Composite: Many low-cost picnic tables are crafted from plastic, resin, or composite, all of which have their advantages. Mold and rot don’t have the same effect on them as they do on wood, and it’s often lightweight and very simple to clean. Most plastic picnic tables, however, have a metal structure below that may rust if left outside.

Metal: When it comes to metal, “Treated metal, such powder-coated steel, is an excellent alternative for year-round exposure to adverse weather,” as stated by Lenhart. Metal benches, however, grow quite hot in the sun and aren’t very pleasant to sit on.

FAQs

Q. A picnic table has to be cleaned, but how?

Your picnic table’s material will dictate the most appropriate cleaning approach. While a garden hose and scrub brush may be useful for cleaning vinyl and plastic picnic tables, they should be avoided for washing oak tables so as not to harm the finish.

Q. Where might one put a picnic table?

It’s a good idea to store or cover your picnic table throughout the winter months. To extend the life of your picnic table, Lenhart recommends covering it while it’s not in use. Picnic tables may be covered with one of many various types of coverings designed to fit a wide range of sizes, or they can be folded up and stored in a garage, shed, or basement if they are lightweight enough.

Q. The question is, how can you protect a picnic table from the elements?

Lenhart notes that even though many wooden picnic tables are coated and designed for outside use, weatherproofing sealers may deteriorate after a few years in the sun and rain. Unless you have a particularly dry and warm environment, you should reseal your tables at least once every two years. Applying a waterproofing stain or sealer to a picnic table can protect it from the elements.

Final Thoughts

Regardless of the setting, a high-quality picnic table is a must-have for outdoor dining. We hope you find what you’re looking for among the top picnic table sets, whether it’s a simple and inexpensive option or a more elaborate option made of solid wood. see it. the monetary value in our estimate. If you’re looking for the perfect cs:go headphones, we hope our buyer’s guide can help you.

Wish you all the best and thanks for reading!