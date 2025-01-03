Products recommended in the post contain affiliate links. We may receive a commission when you buy something through our posts.

Snow blowers and snow shovels. If you are looking for detailed buying advice for the snowblower. Let’s join us to learn through the article below. A comparison of what we believe are currently the best snow throwers from popular brands such as Honda, Hecht, MTD, Toro, Holzinger, Fuxtec, McCulloch, Ariens, Obi, Wolf, Köppl, etc… on the market.

What is a Snowblower?

A snow blower is a kind of vacuum cleaner for the snow. It facilitates the removal of snow and smaller chunks of ice. Especially, larger land or commercial that uses a snowblower is a relief. It cleans quickly and thoroughly snowy and even icy surfaces and spares even the back.

In conventional snow removal with a shovel, the person has to stoop in the snow or shovel the heavy snow aside. This task is done completely by the milling machine, without damaging cleaning for the back.

Tips to buy a rechargeable battery, electric, or gasoline snowblower (with caterpillar drive) online

It is winter, the first snowfall sets in, and over the night the entire property is snowed in. In principle, this is not a problem but it is a problem in Germany.

This means that every landowner is obliged to protect the other people by cleaning adjacent sidewalks and there is no risk of slipping. To comply with this obligation is very tedious during a strong winter and with a snow shovel. For this reason, snowblowers have been invented. We have an overview of snow blower test comparisons and a buying advice video Gas Powered Snow Blowers, Which Should You Buy?

Top 5 Best Snow Blowers and Snow shovels of 2025

1. Earthwise SN70016 Electric Corded 12Amp Snow Shovel, 16″ Width, 430lbs/Minute

Winter snow shoveling may be exhausting, particularly in snowy places. Electric snow shovels make snow removal simpler and faster. The Earthwise SN70016 Electric Corded 12Amp Snow Shovel claims to simplify snow shoveling. This article examines this snow shovel’s characteristics, benefits, and downsides.

Features:

The Earthwise SN70016 Electric Corded 12Amp Snow Shovel cleans driveways, sidewalks, and other small areas. The 12-amp shovel clears 16 inches. It can fling 430 pounds of snow 30 feet per minute. A height-adjustable handle makes the snow shovel simple to use for everybody. The ergonomic design saves back and arm strain.

Reason to Buy:

● Umber 1 Brand of electric snow thrower in the United States

● Moves up to 700-Pounds of snow per minute for efficient snow clearing

● 15 Amp electric snow blower for walkways, patios, decks, small driveways, and other residential areas

● 18-inch clearance width and 12-inch intake height for quick clearing

● Power Curve technology cleans down to the pavement and helps prevent clogging; 160-degree adjustable chute for optimal snow-blowing control

● Full-bail ergonomic handle, lift handle, quick level, zip deflector, lightweight design, and easy assembly.

Minor Drawbacks:

Corded: The snow shovel requires an electrical outlet. Non-outdoor electrical outlet users may find this bothersome.

Not for Heavy Snowfall: The snow shovel is meant for limited areas. In high snowfall areas, you may require a stronger snow blower.

Limited Throw Distance: The snow shovel can fling snow 30 feet, which may not be enough for some individuals. To thoroughly clean a big driveway or sidewalk, you may need to clear it many times.

Conclusion: The Earthwise SN70016 Electric Corded 12Amp Snow Shovel is a powerful and efficient snow shovel that is ideal for clearing small areas quickly and efficiently. It has a powerful 12-amp motor, an adjustable handle, and an ergonomic design that reduces strain on the back and arms. Additionally, its lightweight design makes it easy to maneuver. However, it is corded and may not be suitable for heavy snowfall. Overall, if you are looking for an electric snow shovel for small areas, the Earthwise SN70016 Electric Corded 12Amp Snow Shovel is a good option to consider.

2. Greenworks 20-inch 13 Amp Corded Snow Thrower 2600502

Winter is gorgeous, but snowstorms and blizzards may create homeowners’ troubles. The Greenworks 20-inch 13 Amp Corded Snow Thrower 2600502 makes snow removal quick and effective. This homeowner-friendly snow thrower can handle mild to heavy snowfall. This article examines the Greenworks 20-inch 13 Amp Corded Snow Thrower 2600502’s strengths and downsides.

Reason to Buy:

● 13 amp motor delivers powerful results for gas alternative

● 20-inch clearing path and a 10-inch clearing depth

● Adjustable 180-degree directional chute makes snow throwing manageable

● Powerful dual LED lights for greater visibility any time of the day

● Discharge snow up to 20 feet

Minor Drawbacks:

Corded design: Using a corded snow thrower requires an electrical outlet or extension cable, but it removes the need for gas or oil. For bigger estates, this may restrict movement.

The Greenworks 20-inch 13 Amp Corded Snow Thrower 2600502 can throw up to 20 feet, which may not be enough for bigger driveways or sidewalks.

The snow thrower can handle medium to heavy precipitation, but not exceptionally wet or heavy snow.

In conclusion, the Greenworks 20-inch 13 Amp Corded Snow Thrower 2600502 is a great snow thrower for medium to heavy snowfall on roads and sidewalks. Its strong engine, broad clearance, and simplicity of use make it ideal for most snow removal requirements. Its corded construction restricted throwing distance, snowfall capacity, and runtime may not suit everyone. Gas-powered snow throwers are preferable for big properties and heavy snowfall.

3. Snow Joe SJ622E 18-Inch 15 Amp Electric Single Stage Snow Thrower

The Snow Joe 24V-X2-SB18 18-inch, 48-Volt iON+ Cordless Snow Blower Kit is a very effective and powerful snow blower, capable of clearing snow in the harshest of winter circumstances. Two 24V 4.0 Ah batteries and a charger make this cordless snow blower a practical and dependable tool for removing snow from your driveway or sidewalk. In this review, we go over the good and bad features of the Snow Joe 24V-X2-SB18 18-Inch, 48-Volt iON+ Cordless Snow Blower Kit.

Reason to Buy:

power source type: Battery Powered

powerful: 1200 W brushless motor clears up to 14 tons of snow per charge

durable: 4-blade rubber-tipped steel auger clears a path 18” wide x 10” deep in a single pass

48v power: Included 2x 4.0 Ah batteries offer up to 40 minutes of rechargeable runtime

Led light: 2W LED headlight lights up the night for safer nighttime clearing

Minor Drawbacks:

Limited runtime: The Snow Joe 24V-X2-SB18 18-Inch, 48-Volt iON+ Cordless Snow Blower Kit has a limited duration, but its twin battery technology provides continual operation. Each battery lasts 30 minutes, which may not be enough for major snow removal.

Limited clearing capacity: This snow blower can handle 10 inches of snow and has an 18-inch clearing width. For big driveways or commercial premises, this may not be enough.

Price: The Snow Joe 24V-X2-SB18 18-inch, 48-Volt iON+ Cordless Snow Blower Kit costs more than typical gas or electric snow blowers. Its eco-friendliness and convenience justify the price.

In conclusion, the Snow Joe 24V-X2-SB18 18-inch, 48-Volt iON+ Cordless Snow Blower Kit is a great choice for eco-conscious households. Its cordless and lightweight design, twin battery system, adjustable chute, and eco-friendly features make it a dependable and effective snow blower, despite its limited runtime and clearing capability.

4. Greenworks Pro 80V 20-Inch Snow Blower with 2Ah Battery and Charger

Greenworks Pro 80V 20-inch Snow Blower with 2Ah Battery and Charger is a powerful machine designed for clearing snow from driveways, sidewalks, and other surfaces. It is a cordless snow blower that is easy to use, efficient, and environmentally friendly. In this article, we will explore the pros and cons of this machine.

For peak performance, use a battery that is being stored at room temperature. The snow thrower may not properly start if the battery temperature is too cold. If the unit does not start, remove the battery from the snow thrower and allow it to warm indoors for 10 minutes or longer. Reinstall the battery and try again.

Reason to Buy:

Greenworks Pro 80V 20-Inch Snow Blower with 2Ah Battery and Charger

Quiet, maintenance-free brushless motor technology

Ultimate performance 80V Li-ion systems deliver greater efficiency

Quickly clear your driveway, sidewalks, patios, etc with a 20-inch clearing path

Up to 10 inches of clearing depth

180 Degree rotating chute for desired snow displacement

Minor Drawbacks:

Battery life: The 80V 2Ah battery can remove snow, however, it has a short runtime. Snow conditions and depth determine runtime. You may need to recharge the battery many times to clean a wide area.

Price: The Greenworks Pro 80V 20-inch Snow Blower costs more than competing cordless snow blowers. If you live in a snowy environment, this durable equipment may be worth the cost.

Weight: The cordless snowblower is heavier than others. Some people may struggle with its 33-pound weight. However, the ergonomic grip and adjustable height simplify usage.

Conclusion: The Greenworks Pro 80V 20-inch Snow Blower with a 2Ah Battery and Charger is strong and efficient. Cordless, strong, simple to use, ecologically friendly, and little maintenance. It is bulkier, more costly, and has a shorter battery life than comparable cordless snow blowers. The Greenworks Pro 80V 20-inch Snow Blower may be suitable for you if you live in a snowy location and want durable equipment.

5. Snow Joe SJ627E 22-Inch 15-Amp Electric Snow Thrower w/Dual LED Lights

Snow Joe SJ627E Electric Walk-Behind Snow Blower with Dual LED Lights, 22-inch, 15-Amp is a powerful and efficient machine that can help you clear snow from your driveway, walkways, and sidewalks. This snow blower is designed to handle heavy snowfalls and can clear a 22-inch path in a single pass, making it an ideal choice for homeowners who need to clear large areas quickly.

Reason to Buy:

● Versatile: ideal for quick snow pickups on mid-sized driveways and walkways

● Powerful: 15-amp electric motor moves up to 25 tons/hr. Of snow and clears a 22-in x 13-in path in a single pass

● Led lights: 2 x 1. 5 W LED lights to facilitate night-time snow removal

● Steel auger: all-steel auger cuts 22 in. Wide by 13 in. Deep path with each pass

● We’ve got you covered!: your new snow thrower is backed by the Snow Joe + Sun Joe customer promise. We will warrant New, powered products for two years from the date of purchase. No questions asked. Contact Snow Joe + Sun Joe customer support at 1-866-766-9563 for further assistance.

Minor Drawbacks:

Corded design: The Snow Joe SJ627E electric snow blower requires an outside power source. This may restrict mobility and need an extension cable.

Limited power range: Although strong, the Snow Joe SJ627E may struggle to remove thick, wet snow. If you have a lot of snow, you may require a stronger gas-powered snow blower.

Not suitable for steep inclines: The Snow Joe SJ627E is not meant for severe inclines or slopes. A sloped driveway or path may need a different snow blower.

Overall, the Snow Joe SJ627E Electric Walk-Behind Snow Blower with Dual LED Lights, 22-inch, 15-Amp is a powerful and efficient machine that can help you clear snow quickly and easily. While it has some limitations, such as its corded design and limited power range, it is a great choice for homeowners who need to clear large areas of snow in a short amount of time.

How does a snowblower work?

Snowblower has a variety of functions. Making a blanket statement is therefore difficult. However, some models have either a milling drum or a blast wheel. Both types are equipped with inclined blades at the front of the machine. They chop up the snow and use centrifugal force to move it in the direction of the discharge chute using caterpillars (other shovels). There, the snow is ejected from the side.

The tapered blades are very sharp to chop up chunks of ice. However, the ice uses the blades over time, which is why they should be sharpened or replaced.

What types of snow blowers are there?

The snowthrower is similar to a lawnmower available in different variants and each variant has its advantages and disadvantages.

1. The hand snowblower

The manual snowblower / manual snowblower is the entry-level model. It has no engine and is very similar to a conventional snowboard. The difference is that they use the screws on the sliding surface to move the snow to the side. The caterpillars themselves are not very efficient and in wet/heavy snow the cutter clogs quickly. Therefore, it serves only as a better snow shovel and can only be used on very small plots.

1.1 Greenworks 12-Inch 8 Amp Corded Snow Shovel 2600802

● GreenWorks lightweight and powerful snow shovels help you easily move snow out of your way.

● 13-inch shoveling width and power to throw snow out of your way.

● Best for snow depth up to 6″.

● For peak performance, use the battery that is being stored at room temperature. The snow thrower may not properly start if the battery temperature is too cold.

● If the unit does not start, remove the battery from the snow thrower and allow it to warm indoors for 10 minutes or longer. Reinstall the battery and try again.

1.2 Earthwise SN74016 40-Volt Cordless Electric Snow Shovel, Brushless Motor

● Powerful and Efficient Brushless Motor Moves 300 lbs of Snow Per minute; Cordless: 40-Volt 4Ah (Battery and Charger Included)

● 16″ Clearing Width; 8″ Clearing Depth; 32′ Snow Throwing Distance

● The 6″ Rear Wheels make this snow shovel extremely easy to use and transport

● Temperature Resistant Dual Blade Auger W/Adjustable Snow Throwing Direction

● Quickly tackle snow jobs around the house: sidewalks, walkways, steps, decks, and other residential areas

2. The battery-powered snowblower

The battery-powered snow blower is the next step in the direction of powerful snow throwers. The advantage of it is that it is portable and environmentally friendly. Depending on the manufacturer and quality, the supplied rechargeable battery lasts up to one hour and this is sufficient for a smaller plot.

For a larger plot of land, it is too low-performance with a low throw-out distance and also the catchment width of the snow is comparatively low. But it is relatively cheap and available to other, more powerful models.

2.1 Greenworks PRO 20-Inch 80V Cordless Snow Thrower, Battery Not Included 2601302

● Quickly clear your driveway, sidewalks, patios, etc with a 20-in clearing path

● Up to 10-in of clearing depth.

● Quiet, maintenance-free brushless motor technology.

● 180-degree rotating chute for desired snow displacement.

● For peak performance, use the battery that is being stored at room temperature. The snow thrower may not properly start if the battery temperature is too cold.

● If the unit does not start, remove the battery from the snow thrower and allow it to warm indoors for 10 minutes or longer. Reinstall the battery and try again.

2.2 Snow Joe SJ623E 18-Inch 15 Amp Electric Single Stage Snow Thrower

● Versatile: ideal for clearing snow off mid-to-large-sized driveways and walkways

● MAINTENANCE-FREE: No gas, oil, or tune-ups make it effortless to start and maintain

● Powerful: 15-amp motor moves up to 720 lbs. of snow per minute

● Steel auger: 4-blade Steel auger cuts 18 in. Wide by 10 in. Deep with each pass

● Directional Chute: 180° adjustable directional Chute throws snow up to 25 ft.

● Halogen light: 23 W halogen light to clear paths day or night

● Clean-out tool: universal Chute clean-out tool included to help remove snow build-up

We’ve got you covered! : your new snow thrower is backed by the Snow Joe + Sun Joe customer promise. We will warrant New products for two years from the date of purchase. No questions asked. Contact Snow Joe + Sun Joe customer support at 1-866-766-9563 for further assistance.

3. The electric snowblower

The electric snowblower combines a low weight with a comparatively strong performance. Although the performance is not comparable with a gasoline snowblower, it is much more powerful than the electric version with a battery. In addition, it is quiet, because only the cutter itself and no motor make noise. Only the cable can be annoying because, as with lawn mowing, make sure that the cable is out of reach of the router and visible in the snow.

The electric snow blower is suitable for both smaller land and larger land, however, the processing of a larger property with an electric snow blower takes longer than with a gas-powered snowblower

3.1 Snow Joe 323E 13-Inch 10-Amp Electric Snow Shovel

● Number 1 Brand of electric snow thrower in the United States

● Moves up to 700-Pounds of snow per minute for efficient snow clearing

● 15 Amp electric snow blower for walkways, patios, decks, small driveways, and other residential areas

● 18-inch clearance width and 12-inch intake height for quick clearing

● Power Curve technology cleans down to the pavement and helps prevent clogging; 160-degree adjustable chute for optimal snow-blowing control

● Full-bail ergonomic handle, lift handle, quick level, zip deflector, lightweight design, and easy assembly.

3.2 Greenworks 20-Inch 13 Amp Corded Snow Thrower 2600502

● 13 amp motor delivers powerful results for gas alternative

● 20-inch clearing path and a 10-inch clearing depth

● Adjustable 180-degree directional chute makes snow throwing manageable

● Powerful dual LED lights for greater visibility any time of the day

● Discharge snow up to 20-feet.

4. The gasoline snowblower

The gasoline snowblower is the Ferrari among the snowblower. It is powerful and has a large intake width and ejection distance. Ideal for a snowy and icy winter and large plots. The flip side of the gasoline snow blower is the price as well as consequential costs and the high noise level of the device.

With a gasoline snowblower not only the fuel costs are added, but also the costs of other spare parts such as spark plugs. Furthermore, the engine and the associated strong performance are associated with a high noise level, which is why the use on a Sunday morning, for example, is not recommended.

4.1 Snow Joe iON8024-CT 80-Volt iONMAX Cordless Two-Stage Snow Blower

● Core Tool Only (Battery and Charger not included).Terrain: Sloped with Obstacles

● A revolutionary battery-powered, self-propelled two-stage snowblower

● Integrated, illuminated push-button display: LEDs indicate a direction, speed selection, battery power levels

● The cutting-edge 4-speed digital drive system (3-speed XPORT for rapid return at the end of a snow-clearing run)

● ETL approved; Full 2-year warranty.

4.2 Greenworks PRO 20-Inch 80V Cordless Snow Thrower, Battery Not Included 2601302

● Quickly clear your driveway, sidewalks, patios, etc with a 20-in clearing path

● Up to 10-in of clearing depth

● Quiet, maintenance-free brushless motor technology

● 180-degree rotating chute for desired snow displacement

● For peak performance, use a battery that is being stored at room temperature. The snow thrower may not properly start if the battery temperature is too cold.

● If the unit does not start, remove the battery from the snow thrower and allow it to warm indoors for 10 minutes or longer. Reinstall the battery and try again.

The different drive stages of a snowblower

A snow blower differs in the source of energy supply and the different drive levels.

The single-stage tiller

The single-stage snow blower is often found in the battery or electric drive and, therefore, belongs to the ice tiger segment. It is neither very powerful nor complex in design. It is suitable for smaller plots, short sidewalks, and light snow. These absorb the blades on the milling shaft and transport them directly over the discharge chute.

This simple design has the advantages of a medium ejection distance of up to ten meters, a low weight, and a comparatively low purchase price. The disadvantage is that the machine reaches its limits in wet snow or inaccessible terrain and does not eject snow.

The multi-stage snowblower

A multi-stage snowblower is rarely found on electric snow blowers, as they seldom have enough power for this type of construction. The difference to the single-stage snowblower lies in the two-stage ejection process.

In the first step, the blades scrape and collect the snow/ice and crush the mass. In the second step, a worm/bucket or blower picks up the material and throws it over the shaft. This intermediate step ensures a significantly better crushing of ice and wet snow than with a single-stage snowblower.

The advantage of the multi-stage device is the stronger performance, an application even in slope areas, and an ejection distance of up to 15 meters. The disadvantage, however, is that these machines are significantly more expensive and prone to repairs due to more spare parts. Furthermore, the high weight ensures a more cumbersome operation.

The different drive types of a snowblower

The last difference with snow blowers lies in the way the machine is driven.

The drill drive

When drilling drives no additional drive for the wheels is installed. The person, therefore, pushes the snowblower slightly and the device moves on through the auger of the milling system. For this purpose, the router Cummins, however, which are prone to damage from lying around pointed stones or branches.

The wheel drive

The wheel drive is much more maneuverable and more comfortable than the drill drive. Even on very winding surfaces, the snow thrower with wheel drive is perfect. In addition, machines with wheel drive usually have five forward gears and at least one reverse gear. This also reinforces the agile driving feel of the miller. Only the tires can spin with poor tires and excessive ice.

The caterpillar drive

The snow thrower with caterpillar drive is again the Ferrari of the snowblower. It is almost as maneuverable as a wheeled tiller, thanks to independently driven rubber bands on both sides. The precise control is supported by a multi-gear system as in the wheel drive and is perfectly suitable for large, uneven areas or even slope areas.

Advantages and disadvantages of a snowblower

The advantages

The snowthrower takes on a crucial function, it supports and relieves the back. When shoveling snow, herniated discs often occur, as the weight of the snow in combination with rapid, rotational movements leads to uneven loads on the spine. The snowthrower takes over these tedious tasks, while the user merely pushes the device lightly.

A snowblower saves time. A snowblower does the same job in much less time. This is particularly advantageous in heavy snowfall, as often the free-rocked part of the property at the end of the snow tipping is already white again.

The last advantage of snow blowers is that powerful models not only remove snow but also smaller branches, autumn leaves, or even ice. Especially the latter is often difficult to remove by salt, but the snowblower helps.

The advantages at a glance:

Health Gentle

Time-saving

Not only removes snow

The disadvantage:

A high-quality snowblower is expensive.

A high-performance model costs more than a thousand euros and the follow-up costs in the form of gasoline and spark plugs are not cheap. Even a powerful electric model costs several hundred dollars

What should I consider when buying a snow blower?

Depending on the plot and its nature, several factors play a role in the choice of a snowblower. Regardless of the price of the device, the following points should be noted before buying:

The size of the property

In a multi-family house with a small walkway or only a garage, a small electric snowblower is sufficient. If the apartment is on the top floor and no possibility of electricity connection is offered, in particular, offer the variant with a battery. For a larger property with its yard or a larger piece of the sidewalk, the variant is suitable with a gasoline engine.

The snowfall

In rural areas or in the mountains, it snows much more in winter than in urban areas in the north. Therefore, the model varies depending on the severity of the snowfall. In places where snow falls more than 30 centimeters on average, a gasoline engine is recommended and in cities with very little snowfall, an electric motor is sufficient.

The floor

The soil plays a crucial role in removing snow masses. If the snow falls only on concrete or paved ground, it can be easily removed and an electric motor is sufficient. However, if the terrain is rather rough and not secured, it needs a powerful gasoline engine.

Slopes

A property on a slope is not a clear winner. Although the powerful gasoline engine offers a better cleaning of the terrain, this is also difficult and unwieldy in “mountain driving”. The lighter / electric machine is not as powerful, but much more agile and better suited in some cases.

The weight of the machine

If pushing a snow thrower with a gasoline engine is too strenuous, the electric variant may be better, despite less power. The weight of the machine should always be about your body weight and never be heavier than this.

The ejection distance

For the ejection range, the motto is: “The farther, the better.” If the throwing distance is small, the tiller may need to travel several times over the yard of the property so that the snow is completely removed. Therefore, the range should be adapted to the plot. Possibly are up to 15 meters.

Follow repairs

If you are a little versed in simple mechanics and have no idea about engines, you should consider follow-up repairs for complex equipment. Gasoline engines are complex and contain many spare parts. Therefore, it is advisable to inform yourself on forums or in the specialist market on the subject.

How much is a snowflake?

A snowman is like a car. The more extra features or options installed, the more expensive the device. A simple non-motor snowflake is available for $ 100 and offers a good item. An electric model, whether battery-powered or wired, costs at least $ 500.

The upper-class prices represent snowmen with gasoline engines. It can cost more than $ 2000, in exchange for powerful cleaning, power steering, lighting or heating handles to warm hands during cleaning.

How can I plant a snow tree on a lawn tractor?

If you own a lawn tractor, you can also buy a suitable snow cutter for the equipment. The router is located in front of the muzzle of the device and performs its function through the motor of the lawn tractors. For this, many manufacturers provide different installation instructions, depending on the device.

Typically, the cutting attachment must simply be removed and the milling attachment screwed in. The advantage of this method is easy to clean, the disadvantage is the high price of the lawnmower plus the snowblower.

What should I consider when using a snowblower?

A snowflake is a life-threatening machine and its use requires certain protective measures. That is:

Do not drink alcohol or medicine before cleaning

Do not remove small wedge parts when turning on the machine

Do not reverse due to dangerous tripping

Drive in the direction of the wind

Wear hearing protection, gloves, and non-slip and safety shoes.

How can I improve the launch of a snowblower?

The release of a snowman determines the working speed. But, often these clogs, and thus the release is no longer guaranteed. To prevent this, there are the following capabilities:

Work slower to prevent constipation

Teflon spray or silicon spray prevents snow from sticking to the metal

Modify snowflakes by installing rubber between the cutting parts and the cover, which helps prevent freezing

Conclusion

Through the above article, we share some experiences in making the best choice for a snowblower to buy. We hope you enjoy this article.

