It’s not something you’d want to do in your spare time since it’s not appealing, therefore you probably wouldn’t think about cleaning your Beats headphones. Ten minutes seems like a reasonable commitment when you realize that accumulated perspiration, earwax, dirt, and viruses may lead to ear infections, diminished hearing quality, and worst of all, a lasting odor. Following these steps will ensure that your Beats headphones, earbuds, and other accessories remain in pristine condition for as long as possible.

How to clean beats headphones

Equipment Necessary:

Soft, lint-free cloth or microfiber cloth

Warm water

Cotton swabs

Mild soap (optional)

Isopropyl alcohol (70% or less)

Dry, absorbent cloth

Beats headphones and earphones should not be cleaned with these items.

Abrasive cleaning solutions might wreck the headphones’ delicate components.

Cleaning them with chlorine or ammonia might potentially harm the headphones’ material and should be avoided.

Your headphones are not water-resistant, so avoid submerging them.

Staying away from rough fabrics might keep your headphones scratch-free.

High quantities of isopropyl alcohol may be harmful to the headphones over time.

How to Clean Beats Headphones

Disconnect your headphones from any power sources or devices.

Dampen a soft, lint-free cloth or microfiber cloth with warm water. If the headphones are very dirty, you can use a small amount of mild soap.

Wipe down the outside of the headphone ear cups and headband.

Use a dry, absorbent cloth to remove any excess moisture.

Dip a cotton swab in isopropyl alcohol and gently clean any hard-to-reach areas such as crevices or buttons. The alcohol will help to disinfect these areas.

Allow your headphones to fully dry before using them again.

How to Clean Beats Earbuds

Disconnect your earbuds from any power sources or devices.

Remove the ear tips from the earbuds.

Dampen a soft, lint-free cloth or microfiber cloth with warm water and a small amount of mild soap, then gently clean the earbuds and ear tips.

Use a cotton swab dipped in isopropyl alcohol to gently clean any hard-to-reach areas, such as the mesh or crevices.

Allow the earbuds and ear tips to fully dry before reassembling and using them again.

Tips to avoid skin irritation:

Clean your headphones regularly: Regular cleaning can prevent the build-up of substances that might cause skin irritation.

Don’t share your headphones: Sharing can lead to the transfer of bacteria, which might cause skin irritation.

Avoid using headphones if your skin is already irritated or if you have open sores.

If you have sensitive skin, consider using headphone covers or earbud tips made of hypoallergenic materials.

Keep your headphones dry as dampness can promote bacterial growth.

After cleaning, ensure your headphones or earbuds are fully dry before you use them again.

